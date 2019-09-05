Bactiguard Recruits Experienced Chief Medical and Technology Officer

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stefan Grass with extensive clinical experience as a physician and researcher, combined with senior positions in the pharmaceutical industry, has been recruited to a newly established, global role as Chief Medical and Technology Officer. He will assume his position in October 2019 and report to the CEO.

"As a physician and researcher specialized in anaesthesia and intensive care, Stefan Grass has extensive experience of the product portfolio Bactiguard offers and the complications healthcare associated infections lead to, both for patients and healthcare providers. He is genuinely development-oriented and after a number of intensive years in healthcare chose to take a role as Head of Medical Affairs in the pharmaceutical industry.

The combination of clinical, research-related and commercial experience makes him ideal for the new role in Bactiguard's management team and it is with pleasure that I welcome him on board," says Christian Kinch, CEO.

Stefan Grass holds a medical degree from the Karolinska Institute and is specialized in anaesthesia and intensive care. He has a PhD in neurophysiology, with focus on pain from the Karolinska University Hospital and has been active at the cardiothoracic department, among others.

Since 2011, Stefan Grass has been a member of the Nordic management team at CSL Behring, with responsibility for Medical Affairs and Market Access.

Stefan Grass is 47 years old and will take up his position in mid-October, with responsibility for Bactiguard's global clinical activities. He will also be involved in the development and marketing of the company's product portfolio for infection prevention and new licensing opportunities in various therapy areas.

In his role as Chief Medical and Technology Officer, Stefan Grass will report to the CEO and be part of Bactiguard's Executive Management team.

