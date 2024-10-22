Bad Ass Coffee Expands into South Carolina with 3-Store Signed Agreement

New Locations Set to Open in South Carolina and Serving the Greater Charlotte Area Over the Next Several Years

This Marks the Brand's Exciting Continued Expansion in the State as East Coast Development Gains Steam

Ownership Group Comprises a Local Father-Daughter Team

ROCK HILL, S.C., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing of Hawaiian coffees and unforgettable cafés, announces a new three-store signed agreement in South Carolina. The location is anticipated to open in Rock Hill in mid-2025, with the additional two stores slated to open in the York County area in the near future.

This announcement marks the exciting continued expansion of Bad Ass Coffee in South Carolina, paving the way for a vibrant presence in the region. The brand plans to open three locations across the Greater Charlotte area, which encompasses the northernmost part of South Carolina, establishing a foothold in a community known for its love of coffee. As Bad Ass Coffee continues to grow its national footprint, company leadership is eager to explore additional opportunities for expansion throughout South Carolina, tapping into the state's rich coffee culture and demand for premium offerings.

Leading the South Carolina expansion are Doug Epperly, a lifelong coffee enthusiast who has 30 years of experience in global supply chains working with major food brands, and his daughter Abby, a University of Louisville graduate and current MBA student. Abby discovered Bad Ass Coffee while studying franchising at the University and shared her excitement with Doug, who was equally impressed by the brand's family values and welcoming Aloha Spirit. Together, they aim to create a community hub where customers can relax and connect.

"We fell in love with Bad Ass Coffee not just because we're huge coffee enthusiasts, but because of the brand's commitment to building meaningful connections with guests," said Doug. "We believe in creating spaces where people can relax, enjoy a great cup of coffee, and feel like part of the family. The energy and values of Bad Ass Coffee are a perfect match for us, and we're excited to introduce this one-of-a-kind experience to our community."

The brand has been on an upward trajectory since earning a spot on QSR's 2023 40/40 List as one of America's hottest emerging fast casual brands. Bad Ass Coffee's franchise opportunity continues to attract multi-unit operators looking to expand their portfolios.

"We're very excited to welcome the Epperlys to our Bad Ass Coffee 'ohana," said Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. "From our first introduction, the balance of Epperly's experience, energy and passion were an obvious fit to partner with us to spread the spirit of Hawaii into South Carolina. The addition of this new development in Rock Hill, combined with existing development in Myrtle Beach, further demonstrates our commitment to establishing a strong presence throughout the Carolinas," Snyder said.

Bad Ass Coffee provides a development support system, including teams, technology, and tools to help identify the right territories for expansion, plus expertise in financing, real estate, and construction management, to assist franchisees and multi-unit operators.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai and Maui. Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist, and branded merchandise.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities. The brand offers an affordable, highly scalable opportunity with strong profit potential. Franchisees can expect a total investment range between $454,200 – 920,500*. As International Franchise Association VetFran members, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii offers veteran franchisees who join a $10,000 discount* off the initial franchise fee.

For more information on Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii franchise opportunities, visit badasscoffeefranchise.com or call 833-205-2224.

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai'i in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees "with a kick" from the Hawaiian Islands through 30-plus U.S. franchise locations – with 100+ additional shops in various stages of development. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii . Franchise information is available at badasscoffeefranchise.com.

