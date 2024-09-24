Bad Ass Coffee Gains More Steam in Florida: Announces 3-Unit Deal

New Locations Set to Open in Greater Port Charlotte Market over the Next 5 Years

Leading Coffee Franchise Boasts Agreements for 34 Total Florida Locations, With 8 Now Open

Sunshine State Becomes Prime Destination for Bad Ass Coffee with Largest Concentrated Brand Presence

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing of Hawaiian coffees and unforgettable cafés, announces a new three-store signed agreement in Florida. The first location is anticipated to open in Englewood at 1231 Beach Rd. in early 2025, with the additional two stores slated to open in the greater Port Charlotte market and surrounding communities over the next five years.

Florida Brand Footprint

With this news, Florida emerges as the state with the most Bad Ass Coffee locations nationwide, establishing a strong foothold in the region.

With this news, Florida emerges as the state with the most Bad Ass Coffee locations nationwide, establishing a strong foothold in the region. The brand has awarded franchise agreements encompassing 34 Florida locations in various stages of development. Next to open is a Clearwater Beach store situated at 505 S Gulfview Blvd., that will debut in late October. Company leadership continues to target various markets – including Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, and West Palm Beach – for additional statewide development with prime territories available.

New 3-Store Deal

Behind this three-store development is franchisee Joe Scharf. After spending 40 years in the trucking and mining business, Scharf was ready for a change. He began seeking out business opportunities he could bring near his home in Port Charlotte. With a bustling community full of coffee enthusiasts, he began to look into Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii – a brand that captured his attention with its superior taste. Impressed with the business model and financial potential, Scharf made the decision to invest.

"After decades in the trucking and mining industry, I was ready to transition into something new that I could bring to a community I've grown to love and now call a second home," said Scharf. "Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stood out to me not only for its exceptional product, but also for its strong leadership and solid business model. With a fantastic location for the first store and the full support of the brand, I'm confident that this venture is set up for success."

The brand has been on an upward trajectory since earning a spot on QSR's 2023 40/40 List as one of America's hottest emerging fast casual brands. Bad Ass Coffee's franchise opportunity continues to attract multi-unit operators looking to expand their portfolios.

"We're always in search of franchisees with a strong track record of building businesses from the ground up, and Joe's success with that is a tremendous addition to our Bad Ass Coffee 'ohana," said Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. "Joe's passion for our brand is contagious and his knowledge of how to scale a business makes him an ideal partner as we continue our rapid expansion in Florida. This agreement not only strengthens our presence in a state that has proven to be a prime destination for our brand, but also reflects our ongoing commitment to focused growth in the region. We're excited by energy and experience that Joe will be bring to driving our success in this key market."

Bad Ass Coffee provides a development support system, including teams, technology, and tools to help identify the right territories for expansion, plus expertise in financing, real estate, and construction management, to assist franchisees and multi-unit operators.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai and Maui. Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist, and branded merchandise.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities. The brand offers an affordable, highly scalable opportunity with strong profit potential. Franchisees can expect a total investment range between $454,200 – 920,500*. As International Franchise Association VetFran members, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii offers veteran franchisees who join a $10,000 discount* off the initial franchise fee.

For more information on Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii franchise opportunities, visit badasscoffeefranchise.com or call 833-205-2224.

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai'i in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees "with a kick" from the Hawaiian Islands through 30-plus U.S. franchise locations – with 100+ additional shops in various stages of development. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii . Franchise information is available at badasscoffeefranchise.com.

SOURCE Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii