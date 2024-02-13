Bad Ass Coffee Grows Southwest Footprint with 3-Store Las Vegas Signed Agreement

News provided by

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii

13 Feb, 2024, 12:15 ET

Multi-Unit Development Gains Steam as Leading Coffee Franchise Continues its Growth Movement

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing of Hawaiian coffees and memorable cafés, announces a three-store signed agreement in the greater Las Vegas market. This news comes on the heels of two multi-unit signed development agreements in Phoenix, as Southwestern expansion gains steam. 

Behind the three-store agreement is Bad Ass Coffee's newest franchisee, Umang Patel. Patel and his team are currently in the site selection stage and exploring both traditional and nontraditional units with the aim of opening the first store in the next six months. This location will mark the brand's second store in the Las Vegas market.

"Umang's dedication to entrepreneurial success through building a strong family culture and creating exceptional customer experiences exemplify the qualities that we value most in our franchise partners," said Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. "As we expand our presence in the Southwest, Umang's experience, capabilities, and vision align well with our aggressive desired growth goals in the vibrant Las Vegas market – often referred to as the 9th Hawaiian Island due to the high concentration of Hawaiian citizens now residing in the area."

Multi-unit growth continues to play a momentous role in Bad Ass Coffee's franchise expansion strategy. More than 70% of the system is now comprised of multi-unit operators.

With rapid national expansion underway, the brand is currently supporting aggressive growth plans in the Southwest, Southeast, Texas, and Coastal prime markets. Bad Ass Coffee provides a development support system, including teams, technology and tools to help identify the right territories for expansion, plus expertise in financing, real estate, and construction management.

The success of Bad Ass Coffee has not gone unnoticed. The brand ranked on QSR's 2023 40/40 List as one of America's hottest emerging fast casual brands and also landed on the prestigious 2023 Inc 5000 ranking. According to Bad Ass Coffee's 2023 FDD, the top 50% of stores saw an average net sale of more than $1 million, with the average of the top 25% exceeding $1.2 million*.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai and Maui. Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist, and branded merchandise.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities. The brand offers an affordable, highly scalable opportunity and franchisees can expect a total investment range between $454,200 – 920,500*. As International Franchise Association VetFran members, veteran franchisees who join will receive a $10,000 discount* off the initial franchise fee.

For more information on Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii franchise opportunities, visit badasscoffeefranchise.com or call 833-205-2224.

*Source: 2023 FDD – Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai'i in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees "with a kick" from the Hawaiian Islands through 30-plus U.S. franchise locations – with 100+ additional shops in various stages of development. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii. Franchise information is available at badasscoffeefranchise.com.

SOURCE Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii

