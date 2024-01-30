Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Hits Winning Stride with Unwavering Franchise Growth and Strong Sales Performance

Leading Coffee Franchise Enters 2024 with Impressive Development Pipeline and Same-Store-Sales Up YOY

DENVER, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is gearing up for a momentous 2024, following a year marked with continued success through the awarding of agreements for 25 locations and opening of seven stores, three of which were in new markets. The leading coffee franchise stands firm in its commitment to innovation, philanthropy, and unwavering dedication to premium Hawaiian coffees. With prime territories available across the country and a franchise opportunity that is turning heads, Bad Ass Coffee is positioned as a leader within the competitive coffee franchise landscape.

Taking center stage last year was a greater focus on implementing refined systems and processes with franchisees which resulted in improved store-by-store financial performance. With same-store sales up YOY and more than half of the system setting record sales weeks, prospects are flocking to the brand's franchise opportunity.

Notable 2023 brand achievements include:

Bad Ass Coffee continues to prioritize innovation to meet the needs of today's modern customers while helping drive franchisee profitability. This, paired with advances in marketing, technology, streamlined operations, and more, has led to tremendous results.

"As we transition from building infrastructure to seeing first-hand the success of this implementation, we are maturing as a brand and are incredibly excited for the future," said Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. "The momentum we have is at an all-time high as we continue to develop primary markets. Despite challenging economic conditions, interest from franchisee prospects has only grown, further validating our position as a leading coffee franchise in the QSR space."

Driving this next era of growth is recently appointed Chief Development Officer, Gregg Koffler, who oversees the brand's franchise expansion strategies while streamlining the development process. With eyes on aggressive growth, the brand already boasts more than 100 stores in the development pipeline and aims to secure agreements for an additional 36 locations while opening 20+ additional stores in 2024. Company leadership has identified the Coastal, Southwest, and Southeast regions, and Texas as prime growth markets. Bad Ass Coffee provides a development support system , including teams, technology and tools to help identify the right territories for expansion, plus expertise in financing, real estate, and construction management.

The success of Bad Ass Coffee has not gone unnoticed. The brand ranked on QSR's 2023 40/40 List as one of America's hottest emerging fast casual brands and also landed on the prestigious 2023 Inc 5000 ranking. According to Bad Ass Coffee's 2023 FDD, the top 50% of stores saw an average net sale of more than $1 million, with the average of the top 25% exceeding $1.2 million*.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai and Maui. Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist, and branded merchandise.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities. The brand offers an affordable, highly scalable opportunity with strong profit potential. Franchisees can expect a total investment range between $454,200 – 920,500*. As International Franchise Association VetFran members, veteran franchisees who join will receive a $10,000 discount* off the initial franchise fee.

For more information on Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii franchise opportunities, visit badasscoffeefranchise.com or call 833-205-2224.

*Source: 2023 FDD – Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai'i in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees "with a kick" from the Hawaiian Islands through 30-plus U.S. franchise locations – with 100+ additional shops in various stages of development. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii . Franchise information is available at badasscoffeefranchise.com.

SOURCE Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii