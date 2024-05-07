Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Makes Waves in Florida, Spreads Aloha Spirit with Three New Stores in Daytona Beach

Leading Coffee Franchise Expands its Footprint in the Sunshine State with Daytona Beach Family

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing of Hawaiian coffees and unforgettable cafés, announces a three-store signed agreement in Daytona Beach. While Bad Ass Coffee has a strong presence across the Gulf Coast of Florida, this franchise deal marks the brands first entrance into the Daytona Beach and Atlantic Coast market.

Behind the multi-unit agreement are franchisees Terri and Jessie Simmons. The Simmons are originally from Miami but have lived in Daytona Beach for the last six years. Terri comes with decades of experience in the medical field while Jessie, an Air Force veteran, went on to study hospitality management. Combined, the duo brings a variety of skills and experience to their entrepreneurial venture with Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii.

Terri first discovered the brand during a trip to Northern California, and she immediately fell in love with the quality and taste of the coffee. After experiencing the product, unique atmosphere and spirit of the café, and the overall brand, Terri decide to invest in Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii with her family. With site selection underway, and a goal of opening the first location by early 2025, the Simmons hope to open all units within the next few years.

"Volusia County families deserve a fun, welcoming space to connect over a cup of joe," said Teri Simmons. "After discovering the brand in California, we saw the need to bring Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii's delicious brews and Aloha vibes to our home. Jessie and I are excited to create a Hawaiian-inspired oasis and know it will be a great addition to our community."

Multi-unit growth continues to play a pivotal role in Bad Ass Coffee's franchise expansion strategy. More than 70% of the system is now comprised of multi-unit operators. Riding the momentous growth wave, Bad Ass Coffee's franchise opportunity is attracting multi-unit operators looking to expand their portfolios.

"We're excited by the Simmons' love and commitment to be "Bad-assadors" of our brand," said Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. "Their decision to develop the Daytona Beach market is not only a strong fit as a destination location, but also serves as a significant step forward in our Southeast growth strategy as our first Florida Atlantic Coast locations."

With rapid national expansion underway, the brand is currently supporting aggressive growth in the Southwest and Southeast markets. Bad Ass Coffee provides a development support system , including teams, technology and tools to help identify the right territories for expansion, plus expertise in financing, real estate, and construction management, to assist franchisees and multi-unit operators.

The success of Bad Ass Coffee has not gone unnoticed. The brand ranked on QSR's 2023 40/40 List as one of America's hottest emerging fast casual brands and landed on the prestigious 2023 Inc 5000 ranking. According to Bad Ass Coffee's 2023 FDD, the top 50% of stores saw an average net sale of more than $1 million, with the average of the top 25% exceeding $1.2 million*.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai and Maui. Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist, and branded merchandise.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities. The brand offers an affordable, highly scalable opportunity with strong profit potential. Franchisees can expect a total investment range between $444,200 - $910,500*. As International Franchise Association VetFran members, veteran franchisees who join will receive a $10,000 discount* off the initial franchise fee.

For more information on Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii franchise opportunities, visit badasscoffeefranchise.com or call 833-205-2224.

*Source: 2024 FDD – Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai'i in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees "with a kick" from the Hawaiian Islands through 30-plus U.S. franchise locations – with 100+ additional shops in various stages of development. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii . Franchise information is available at badasscoffeefranchise.com.

SOURCE Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii