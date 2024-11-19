Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii to Open as Feature Brand in Kenosha, WI Travel Center

Signed Franchise Agreement Signals New Nontraditional Sector Development Exploration

Multi-Unit, Multi-Brand Operator Specializing in Travel Plazas Adds Exceptional Coffee Concept to Growing Portfolio

19,000-square-foot Travel Plaza Set to Open in Q2 2025

KENOSHA, Wis., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing of Hawaiian coffees and unforgettable cafés, announces a new signed agreement that will bring a nontraditional location to the greater Kenosha market in Q2 2025. Bad Ass Coffee is set to become the flagship concept in a 19,000-square-foot travel plaza at County Highway E, I-94 Exit 339. This exciting development marks a major step in the brand's expansion into nontraditional locations, highlighting significant growth opportunities on the horizon.

At the helm of this agreement is Paul Bhardwaj, CEO and founder of Golden Oil, which operates 12 travel centers and employs over 400 team members. In addition to building a multi-million-gallon fuel company, Bhardwaj is well-versed in the QSR space, owning franchises of top brands like Subway, Dairy Queen, and Cinnabon, among others. With over 30 years of industry experience, he's witnessed shifting consumer preferences and evolving amenities. Driven by the demand for speed and quality, Bhardwaj sought a standout coffee concept to anchor the all-new travel plaza.

Major step in the brand's expansion into the nontraditional sector, highlighting significant growth ahead. Post this

"Coffee is an untapped market for us with massive potential," said Bhardwaj. "For a travel plaza, it's a natural fit, and being near three college campuses positions us perfectly to become a go-to coffee destination. When we set out to find the right brand, we were looking for something truly distinctive and premium. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stood out – not only for its exceptional product, but also for its proven business model and impressive financials, making it a smart and seamless investment."

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii leadership share Bhardwaj's enthusiasm for tapping into nontraditional expansion opportunities as a complement to the brand's overall franchise development strategy.

"As we continue to grow, it's crucial in this competitive market to identify nontraditional opportunities that will build awareness for our brand, while presenting an attractive business opportunity for our franchisees," said Gregg Koffler Chief Development Officer of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. "With consumer accessibility and convenience top-of-mind, we're committed to bringing our quality product to consumers through a wide variety of nontraditional locations, including travel plazas, airports, convenience stores, colleges, and other high-trafficked venues."

The brand has been on an upward trajectory since earning a spot on QSR's 2023 40/40 List as one of America's hottest emerging fast casual brands. Bad Ass Coffee's franchise opportunity continues to attract multi-unit operators looking to expand their portfolios.

Bad Ass Coffee provides a development support system, including teams, technology, and tools to help identify the right territories for expansion, plus expertise in financing, real estate, and construction management, to assist franchisees and multi-unit operators.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai and Maui. Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist, and branded merchandise.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities. The brand offers an affordable, highly scalable opportunity with strong profit potential. Franchisees can expect a total investment range between $454,200 – 920,500*. As International Franchise Association VetFran members, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii offers veteran franchisees who join a $10,000 discount* off the initial franchise fee.

For more information on Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii franchise opportunities, visit badasscoffeefranchise.com or call 833-205-2224.

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai'i in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees "with a kick" from the Hawaiian Islands through 30-plus U.S. franchise locations – with 100+ additional shops in various stages of development. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii . Franchise information is available at badasscoffeefranchise.com.

SOURCE Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii