Bad Boy, Octane, and Huntington Bank Collaborate to Deliver Innovative Financing Experience to Dealers and Customers

Advanced Digital Tools and Full-Spectrum Lending Options Streamline OPE Purchases

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Octane® (Octane Lending, Inc.), the fintech company unlocking the power of financial products for retailers and consumers, and The Huntington National Bank (Huntington) announced a new strategic relationship with Bad Boy—makers of mowers, tractors, implements, UTVs, handheld tools, and light construction outdoor power equipment (OPE)—to streamline the purchase of Bad Boy zero-turn lawn mowers.

Octane® and The Huntington National Bank announced a new strategic relationship with Bad Boy.

Through the Huntington Bank Powered by Octane program, Bad Boy dealerships can use a single platform to manage the entire sales and financing process. This innovative, full-spectrum program simplifies lending for both dealers and customers from prequalification through closing. Qualified applicants will receive prime options through Huntington, while near-prime financing offers will be provided by Octane's in-house lender, Roadrunner Financial, Inc.

"By teaming up with Bad Boy and Huntington, we've added another exciting relationship to our program and strengthened our commitment to the OPE market," said Jon Vestal, EVP and General Manager of Recreational Lending at Octane. "Through this fast, easy, full-spectrum financing experience, we're delivering on our mission to unlock the power of financial products for retailers and consumers."

"We remain committed to providing the best possible experience for our prime customers across the lending spectrum—and our work with Octane continues to offer the functionality, speed and simplicity customers have come to expect from Huntington," said Tim Skinner, managing director of consumer lending at Huntington. "We're proud to bring Bad Boy on board alongside a strong pipeline of customers who value a digital-first financing experience."

The Huntington Bank Powered by Octane Dealer Portal uses the same technology as Octane's innovative dealer portal. Dealers and customers can navigate more quickly through the finance process with short and simple loan applications, near instant credit decisions, and a streamlined way to manage loan terms and documentation. Dealers can customize terms, manage workflow with user-friendly navigation, and move customers seamlessly through the finance journey.

"At Bad Boy, our customers are at the center of everything we do," said Kevin Newingham, VP of sales at Bad Boy. "We're excited to align with Huntington and Octane to introduce a new, innovative financing option that brings added flexibility and convenience. As we continue to grow, relationships like this help us better serve the people who rely on our equipment every day."

About Octane:

Octane® is revolutionizing financing by delivering a seamless, end-to-end digital buying experience. We unlock the power of financial products for retailers and consumers by combining cutting-edge technology and innovative risk strategies, helping businesses finance more creditworthy customers to make automotive and lifestyle purchases—like powersports vehicles, RVs, marine, and outdoor power equipment—fast, easy, and accessible.

Octane adds value throughout the buying journey: connecting dealers and buyers with customer acquisitions tools, instantly prequalifying consumers for financing online, providing technology to make the closing process faster and easier, and supporting customers throughout their loan with superior loan servicing.

Founded in 2014, we have 50 OEM partners and more than 4,000 dealer partners, and a team of over 600. Visit Octane.co.

Octane® and Roadrunner Financial® are registered service marks of Octane Lending, Inc.

Octane Media Relations: Blake Conner

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Octane Investor Relations:

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About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $279 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates nearly 1,400 branches in 21 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

About Bad Boy

Born in Batesville, Arkansas, Bad Boy revolutionized the zero-turn mower game. We launched our first mower in 2002—earning Product of the Year at the Lawn & Garden Expo—and changed the industry by bringing zero-turn performance to homeowners and landowners with a simple promise: a better mower at a better price.

That approach made Bad Boy one of the fastest-growing brands in the category. Today, our bold design, uncompromising power, and relentless innovation extends beyond our residential and commercial mowers to tractors, implements, handheld tools, light construction equipment and the Bandit UTV.

No matter what Bad Boy product you choose, you can expect it to deliver the power, performance and attitude you want. Visit www.badboycountry.com for more information.

SOURCE Octane