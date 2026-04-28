Husqvarna Engages Octane and Huntington Bank to Deliver Innovative Financing Experience to Dealers and Customers

Now Offering Streamlined Digital Tools and Full-Spectrum Lending Options for the Purchase of OPE Products

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Octane® (Octane Lending, Inc.), the fintech company unlocking the power of financial products for retailers and consumers, and The Huntington National Bank (Huntington) announced a new strategic partnership with Husqvarna — makers of forest, park, and lawn and garden outdoor power equipment (OPE) — to deliver an innovative, full-spectrum financing and technology experience to dealerships and customers of its portfolio.

Octane® and The Huntington National Bank announces new strategic partnership with Husqvarna.

The Huntington Bank Powered by Octane program allows Husqvarna dealerships to use a single platform to manage the entire sales and financing process. This simplifies the buying process for both dealers and customers from prequalification through closing. Qualified applicants will receive prime options through Huntington, while near-prime financing offers will be provided by Octane's in-house lender, Roadrunner Financial, Inc.

"We're excited to further expand our relationship with Huntington to bring streamlined financing and a better technology interface to Husqvarna OPE dealerships," said Jon Vestal, EVP and general manager of recreational lending at Octane. "The arrangement provides an innovative, technology-forward finance solution that improves the buying experience for dealers and customers alike."

"Our relationship with Octane continues to deliver the speed and simplicity dealers need at the point of sale," said Tim Skinner, managing director of consumer lending at Huntington. "As more customers join the pipeline, we're seeing strong momentum with manufacturers and dealers who value a streamlined, digital-first financing experience—and we're pleased to welcome Husqvarna as our newest customer."

The Huntington Bank Powered by Octane Dealer Portal uses the same technology as Octane's innovative dealer portal. Dealers and customers can navigate more quickly through the finance process with short and simple loan applications, near instant credit decisions, and a streamlined way to manage loan terms and documentation. Dealers can customize terms, manage workflow with user-friendly navigation, and move customers seamlessly through the finance journey.

"We are excited to begin the Huntington Bank powered by Octane program for our customers and dealers," said Richard Bennett, director of sales, Husqvarna Group North America. "With this new partnership they are bringing to retail financing, we will be able to provide our dealers and customers an enhanced selling and buying experience that will help grow our business."

About Octane:

Octane® is revolutionizing financing by delivering a seamless, end-to-end digital buying experience. We unlock the power of financial products for retailers and consumers by combining cutting-edge technology and innovative risk strategies, helping businesses finance more creditworthy customers to make automotive and lifestyle purchases — like powersports vehicles, RVs, marine, and outdoor power equipment — fast, easy, and accessible.

Octane adds value throughout the buying journey: connecting dealers and buyers with customer acquisitions tools, instantly prequalifying consumers for financing online, providing technology to make the closing process faster and easier, and supporting customers throughout their loan with superior loan servicing.

Founded in 2014, we have 50 OEM partners and more than 4,000 dealer partners, and a team of over 600. Visit Octane.co.

Octane® and Roadrunner Financial® are registered service marks of Octane Lending, Inc.

About Huntington:

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $279 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates nearly 1,400 branches in 21 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

About Husqvarna Group:

Husqvarna Group is a global leader in innovative solutions for managing forests, parks, and gardens, as well as equipment and diamond tools for the construction industry. With an innovative mindset, we are dedicated to delivering high-quality solutions ranging from robotic mowers to chainsaws, watering systems and power cutters, with a strong focus on our customers and future generations.

Founded in the Swedish town Huskvarna in 1689, we have been pioneers in our business for more than three centuries. Today, we are mainly operating under the global Husqvarna and Gardena brands, serving consumers and professionals in over 100 countries through direct sales, dealers, and retailers. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Husqvarna Group employs approximately 11,900 people in 40 countries and reported net sales of SEK 46.6 billion in 2025. Husqvarna Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Octane Media Relations:

Blake Conner

[email protected]

Octane Investor Relations:

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SOURCE Octane