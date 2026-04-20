Bad Data is Costing Businesses Customers and the Numbers Prove It

New Data Axle survey reveals inaccurate business listings are driving consumers away as AI raises the stakes

DALLAS, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inaccurate and inconsistent online business information is actively driving customers away at a time when the way people search is rapidly evolving, according to new research from Data Axle. A nationwide study of 1,000 U.S. consumers finds that data quality issues are not isolated—they are widespread, consequential, and increasingly difficult for businesses to recover from.

Consumers no longer follow a linear path to discovery. They move between search engines, apps, review sites, and AI-powered tools, validating information before deciding where to go. In that environment, business listings are not just informational. They are foundational to trust.

And too often, that foundation is broken.

Nearly seven in 10 consumers (66%) say they have visited or attempted to visit a business only to find its online information was wrong: an address that led nowhere, hours that had changed, or details that did not reflect reality. What may seem like a minor data issue quickly results in a lost customer.

Those moments do not just disrupt a single visit. They shape future behavior. Eighty-five percent of consumers say incorrect or outdated information impacts whether they choose to visit a business again, including 37% who say it significantly influences their decision.

As consumers encounter conflicting or incomplete information, their behavior adapts. Thirty-nine percent cross-check multiple sources, while 30% contact the business directly before making a decision. What was once a simple search is now a process of validation.

That shift is accelerating as AI becomes part of how consumers discover local businesses. While 28% say they never use AI tools for local search, nearly half use them at least weekly and 18% use them daily. Business information must now be accurate not only across platforms, but across systems that aggregate and interpret it.

In this environment, accuracy determines who gets chosen. Eighty-seven percent of consumers say they are likely to choose a business with more accurate and complete information, including 50% who say they are very likely to do so. Consistency is now expected, with 90% saying it is important that business information is accurate wherever they encounter it.

"We've moved from a world of search to a world of verification. Consumers aren't just finding businesses; they're pressure-testing them across platforms and AI systems," said Andy Frawley, CEO of Data Axle. "That means bad data doesn't just create confusion—it creates doubt. And in today's environment, doubt is what costs businesses the customer."

This shift is already showing up in how consumers follow through on their decisions.

"Inaccurate business information breaks the experience when consumers are ready to move forward, whether that's getting directions, checking hours, or deciding where to go," said Doug Berger, General Manager of MapQuest. "Ultimately it leads to frustrated users, and it costs businesses customers. As people increasingly cross-reference multiple platforms and AI tools before making a decision, the bar for accuracy has never been higher. That's why we partner with Data Axle. Their sourcing and verification processes help ensure the business information our users rely on is consistent, current, and trustworthy."

As AI reshapes how information is surfaced and compared, inconsistencies are amplified, not hidden. Businesses that treat data accuracy as infrastructure will be the ones that earn trust and loyalty. Those that do not risk losing customers before they ever walk through the door.

Visit Data Axle Local Listings for more information: https://local-listings.data-axle.com/search

About Data Axle

Data Axle is a leader in data and growth intelligence, powering one of the industry's most comprehensive B2B and B2C data assets. Data Axle connects data to decisions through solutions like ProfileFuse™, SignalFuse™, and Salesgenie® to deliver a complete view of the businesses and people behind every opportunity.

Built for the age of AI, Data Axle combines high-quality data, identity resolution, and real-time signals to drive smarter targeting, stronger customer relationships, and measurable growth.

Learn more at www.data-axle.com.

Survey Data

In February of 2026, Data Axle commissioned a survey, executed by Dynata, polling 1,000 consumers within the United States.

SOURCE Data Axle