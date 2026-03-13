Data Axle Named a Leader in Independent B2B Data Provider Evaluation

Receives highest possible scores in vision, innovation, and roadmap criteria

DALLAS, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Axle today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Marketing and Sales Data Providers for B2B, Q1 2026. In the evaluation, Data Axle earned the highest possible scores in the Vision, Innovation, and Roadmap criteria, consistent with its focus on building infrastructure for AI-driven marketing and sales organizations.

The company also received the highest possible scores across 10 other criteria, including Depth of Account Data, Data Quality and Validation Processes, Data Integrations, Data Unification Services, and AI Data Readiness. Together, Data Axle believes these results highlight its ability to acquire, structure and unify high-fidelity data while delivering the infrastructure sophisticated go-to-market organizations need to operationalize intelligence at scale.

In the report, Forrester notes that Data Axle "shines where complexity and customization are required," calling the company "an anomaly in the market." It further cites that Data Axle's AI data readiness and data unification services stand out, observing that the company is "ahead of much of the market in its development of the semantic data layer necessary for agentic business intelligence."

Forrester further points to Data Axle's "deep industry-specific account data and exceptional account coverage," particularly for organizations targeting small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

Leveraging its differentiated ability to link personal and professional intelligence, the company provides revenue teams with a more complete understanding of buying groups and market dynamics.

As organizations accelerate AI adoption across marketing and sales operations, the structure and integrity of underlying data have become mission critical. Data Axle's persistent identity framework connects business, site, contact, and consumer entities through unified identifiers and its ProfileFuse™ capabilities, enabling AI models, segmentation strategies, and execution workflows to operate on governed, explainable intelligence.

"AI is exposing the difference between having data and having infrastructure," said Andy Frawley, CEO of Data Axle. "Structure, persistent identity, and semantic intelligence are what allow organizations to move with confidence. We've been building that foundation for years, and we believe this recognition validates the direction the market is heading. Building on this momentum, in early April, we'll show how we're putting that infrastructure directly into the hands of business teams."

The upcoming launch will further operationalize the company's AI-ready foundation, putting high-fidelity, governed intelligence directly into the hands of business teams to accelerate decision-making without traditional analytics bottlenecks.

