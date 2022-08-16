Badger Sportswear Introduces New Sweatless™ Line

Performance Apparel with Built-In Sweatbands in Strategic Areas to Maximize Athletic Performance

STATESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Badger Sport is proud to introduce an innovative line of stock performance apparel called Sweatless™ Get a Grip™. This exclusive "two-in-one" design features lightweight sweatband panels sewn into key action areas of performance garments in order to provide athletes with superior grip, eliminating the need for a complimentary towel.



"In our work with athletes, we saw that grip is so important in competition; players are constantly reaching for towels to wipe their hands," said Ginny Gasswint, SVP Product Development for Badger Sport. "Why not include sweatbands as part of the garment? Any sport that involves throwing or catching a ball, or gripping a racquet or bat benefits. When we tested with players, they loved the feature."

Badger Sport is proud to introduce an innovative line of stock performance apparel called Sweatless™ Get a Grip™. Badger Sport



Athletic performance gear wicks sweat away from the skin. This critical feature keeps athletes lightweight and cool, but does not allow for hands to be wiped off mid-game. Sweatless™ incorporates absorbent micro-terry panels so hands can be kept clean and dry for no-slip grip. The lightweight panels are placed in key strategic locations so players can quickly wipe their hands or brow without breaking their momentum.

The collection features an athletic-cut tee, long-sleeve and short in the 6 most popular team colors. Sweatless will be available in mid-August to team dealers and their customers, nationwide.

"Badger has a proud history of making innovation available to teams of all levels, coupled with the relentless quantity testing of our proprietary performance lab," added Jeff Fulp, Director of Quality Assurance for Founder Sport Group. "Sweatless is the latest example of our mission—quality apparel accessible to all at the speed of sport."

ABOUT BADGER SPORTSWEAR

Badger Sportswear is a proud part of Founder Sport Group, featuring best-in-class brands that include Alleson Athletic, Garb Athletic, and ProSphere Athletic. Collectively, Founder Sport Group brands are the leaders in stock and custom-sublimated uniforms, activewear, performance apparel, and fan gear, with a dedication to being the #1 service organization in the athletic industry. www.foundersport.com

CONTACT:

Russ Neale

SVP Marketing, Badger Sport

[email protected]

773-230-2810

SOURCE Badger Sport