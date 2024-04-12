Badlands Ranch by Katherine Heigl Launches on Chewy

Badlands Ranch Provides Pets With The Best Nutrition And Care Through Quality Products Like Superfood Complete

PARK CITY, Utah, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Badlands Ranch ®, the premium dog nutrition brand providing superfood-packed dog food and treats for canine health, is excited to announce that the brand is now available on the popular pet food and pet products website Chewy.com.

Founded by actress, animal advocate, and philanthropist Katherine Heigl, Badlands Ranch is an extension of her passion for animals, striving to enhance the lives of pets worldwide through unparalleled nutrition. Badlands Ranch's dedication to pet well-being aligns seamlessly with the commitment to quality and community-building within the independent pet channel. Part of the brand's commitment to pet well-being is the annual contribution of $250,000 to the Jason D Heigl Foundation to support the rescue and adoption of hundreds of pets in need.

One of Badlands Ranch's leading products, Superfood Complete , has achieved remarkable success with over 3 million units sold since the brand launched in 2022, due to its inclusion of superfoods, including turmeric, ginger, and lion's mane mushrooms. Now, through these strategic partnerships, this product will be available in numerous additional retailers. This expansion will provide more pet owners with access to this best-selling air-dried dog food, supporting various aspects of dogs' health, including skin and coat, digestion, immune function, and energy levels.*

About Badlands Ranch

Founded by Katherine Heigl, in collaboration with animal nutritionists, Badlands Ranch is an ultra-premium pet nutrition brand that provides carefully crafted air-dried pet food, treats, and supplements for optimal canine health. Badlands Ranch is a proud supporter of the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation – a nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing the pet population crisis and eliminating the needless suffering of companion animals. 100% of Donations go directly towards supporting animals in need. Badlands Ranch products are created using the highest quality, safety standards, and cooking practices to ensure maximum nutritional content. Each ingredient is hand-selected to support your dog's skin and coat, digestion, immune system, energy, and a well-balanced overall diet. Badlands Ranch currently offers dog food, treats, and supplements. To learn more about Badlands Ranch visit www.badlandsranch.com , @BadlandsRanchPets on Instagram and Facebook , Youtube , @BadlandsPets on Tiktok, and @BadlandsPets on Twitter.

About Katherine Heigl

Founder of Badlands Ranch, Katherine Heigl is an Emmy Award-winning and two-time Golden Globe-nominated actress and producer. She is best known for her starring roles in the feature films "The Ugly Truth," "27 Dresses" and "Knocked Up," as well as her work on ABC's critically acclaimed drama "Grey's Anatomy." Last year, Heigl starred in and executive produced the second season of the Netflix series "Firefly Lane," an adaption of the best-selling novel by author Kristin Hannah. Katherine and her mother, Nancy Heigl are the founders of the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation - a nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing the pet population crisis and eliminating the needless suffering of companion animals. Heigl is married to singer-songwriter Josh Kelley and together they live in Utah with their three children and six dogs. For the latest Katherine Heigl news, follow @katherineheigl on Instagram.

*All dogs are unique. Your dog's results can and will vary.

