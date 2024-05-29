Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete Dog Food by Katherine Heigl Reaches Over 3000 Positive Reviews Across Multiple Platforms

An Air-Dried Nutritious Dog Food Formulated To Help Your Dog Thrive

PARK CITY, Utah, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Badlands Ranch™ Superfood Complete , founded by actress, animal advocate, and philanthropist Katherine Heigl, has garnered over 3000 positive reviews across various platforms. The best-selling dog food is air-dried to ensure peak freshness and optimal nutrition. It is specially designed with a blend of superfoods to support your dog's skin, coat, digestive health, immune system, and overall vitality.*

What is Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete?

Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete is an air-dried dog food formulated with beef, nutrient-dense organ meat, omega-rich salmon, and gut-healthy vegetables. The beef and salmon provide high-quality protein essential for supporting a dog's muscles, organs, and overall body health. Gut-healthy vegetables like sweet potatoes and pumpkin aid in maintaining good eyesight and digestive health. Together, these ingredients help promote good digestion, a healthy energy level, and easy-moving joints.*

All ingredients in Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete are air-dried and responsibly cooked to preserve maximum nutrition. The "low and slow" cooking method helps avoid the harmful by-products that can result from high-heat cooking. Additionally, the air-drying process naturally preserves the food, offering the convenience of kibble with the nutrition of whole foods. Badlands Ranch is committed to animal welfare, working only with suppliers who ensure the humane treatment of animals.

Key Ingredients of Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete

Premium, Nutritious Beef, and Salmon: High-quality protein sources that support a dog's muscles, organs, and entire body.*

Healthy Fruits and Vegetables: Sweet potatoes for eyesight support, pumpkin for gut health, and antioxidant-rich blueberries and chia seeds for overall health enhancement.*

How to Prepare Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete

When beginning to use Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete, it is important to transition your dog slowly to help their digestive system adapt. Badlands Ranch recommends slowly increasing the amount of Superfood Complete while decreasing the amount of their previous food until their bowl is completely full of Superfood Complete.

Follow the chart on the Badlands Ranch website here to make sure your dog has the smoothest transition to Superfood Complete. Badlands Ranch also recommends serving clean, fresh water with each meal and ground their nutritious food with water for dogs who cannot chew.

Where to Purchase Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete

Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete can be purchased at www.badlandsranch.com for the price of $59.95 per bag. Badlands Ranch provides free shipping on U.S. orders over $50 and a 90-day money-back guarantee (minus shipping).

About Badlands Ranch

Founded by Katherine Heigl, in collaboration with animal nutritionists, Badlands Ranch is an ultra-premium pet nutrition brand that provides carefully crafted pet food, treats, and supplements for optimal canine health. Badlands Ranch products are created using the highest quality, safety standards, and cooking practices to ensure maximum freshness and nutritional content. Each ingredient is hand-selected to support your dog's skin and coat, digestion, immune system, energy, and a well-balanced overall diet. Badlands Ranch currently offers dog food, treats, and supplements. To learn more about Badlands Ranch visit www.badlandsranch.com , @BadlandsRanchPets on Instagram and Facebook , Youtube , @BadlandsPets on Tiktok, and @BadlandsPets on Twitter.

About Katherine Heigl

Founder of Badlands Ranch, Katherine Heigl, is an Emmy Award-winning and two-time Golden Globe-nominated actress and producer. She is best known for her starring roles in the feature films "The Ugly Truth," "27 Dresses" and "Knocked Up," as well as her work on ABC's critically acclaimed drama "Grey's Anatomy." In the latest news, Heigl starred in and executive produced the second season of the Netflix series "Firefly Lane," an adaption of the best-selling novel by author Kristin Hannah. Heigl is married to singer-songwriter Josh Kelley and together they live in Utah with their three children and eight dogs. For the latest Katherine Heigl news, follow @katherineheigl on Instagram.

*All dogs are unique. Your dog's results can and will vary.

Media Contact

Dana Lewis

[email protected]

SOURCE Badlands Ranch