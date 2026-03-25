BAE Systems and U.S. Department of War sign agreement to quadruple THAAD seeker production

FALLS CHURCH, Va. and NASHUA, N.H., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) has signed a landmark seven-year framework agreement with the Department of War (DoW) to quadruple production capacity and accelerate delivery of the infrared seeker for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor missile in support of Lockheed Martin Corporation. The THAAD seeker provides critical sensing and guidance capabilities to help protect the United States and its global allies from ballistic missiles.

BAE Systems has signed a seven-year framework agreement with the Department of War to quadruple production capacity and accelerate delivery of the infrared seeker for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor missile. (Credit: BAE Systems)

Under the agreement, BAE Systems will increase annual production of the seekers, delivering the speed and scale required to counter emerging threats and ensure mission readiness.

"This new, multi-year agreement provides a long-term demand signal that gives us the confidence to further invest in expanding our capacity; and underscores the strength of industry's collaboration with the Department of War," said Tom Arseneault, president and CEO of BAE Systems, Inc. "We remain focused on rapidly delivering superior technology at scale to help our warfighters maintain a decisive advantage."

The agreement supports the DoW's Acquisition Transformation Strategy, a reform initiative focused on rapidly delivering, scaling, and fielding critical technologies to the warfighter at record speed to deter and outpace adversaries.

Guided by BAE Systems' advanced sensor technology, THAAD interceptors engage ballistic missiles and can destroy warheads with kinetic force both inside and outside of the atmosphere.

Aligned with the DoW's strategic investment in the defense industrial base and American jobs, BAE Systems will continue to expand its capabilities through sustained investment in technology, manufacturing, and its workforce, leveraging its robust supply chain management, positioning the company for long-term, high-volume production.

BAE Systems' work on the THAAD seeker takes place at the company's state-of-the-art facilities in Nashua, New Hampshire, and Endicott, New York.

For more information about the THAAD seeker, visit: https://www.baesystems.com/en-us/product/thaad-seeker.

For more information, please contact:

Eric Peterson, BAE Systems

Mobile: 603-288-4082

[email protected]

https://www.baesystems.com/en-us/

@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.