BAE Systems invests $135 million in facility upgrades to enhance U.S. military readiness

AUSTIN, Texas and HUDSON, N.H., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) today announced a $135 million investment for facility enhancements in Austin, Texas and Hudson, New Hampshire, further strengthening the U.S. defense industrial base.

Funded entirely through BAE Systems' own capital investment, the infrastructure initiative will accelerate delivery of critical systems and software to support U.S. military readiness.

BAE Systems makes $135 million investment to support U.S. military readiness.

"This investment in capacity underscores BAE Systems' long-term commitment to equipping U.S. warfighters with the capabilities they need, when they need them," said Dave Harrold, vice president and general manager of Countermeasure & Electromagnetic Attack Solutions at BAE Systems. "We're building for the future, delivering at speed and scale, and enabling the capabilities required to deter aggression."

Approximately $85 million is being implemented at the company's Hudson campus, where advanced capabilities are designed, developed, and tested. The renovation will modernize and reconfigure 65,000 square feet of workspace to optimize workflow and support the future needs of U.S. and allied customers.

A $50 million manufacturing overhaul in Austin will scale factory infrastructure to quickly meet evolving defense requirements for affordable precision munitions. The site will support end-to-end operations by speeding up innovation and ensuring consistent, reliable production.

These industrial and manufacturing enhancements will support mission-critical Department of War and aerospace programs. This investment reinforces BAE Systems' commitment to the American worker by creating new engineering and skilled manufacturing jobs.

For more information, please contact:

Shelley Walcott, BAE Systems

Mobile: 603-508-9107

[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/en-us

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.