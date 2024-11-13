BAE Systems announces top suppliers at sixth annual 'Partner2Win' supplier symposium

News provided by

BAE Systems, Inc.

Nov 13, 2024, 17:08 ET

The symposium honors suppliers who showcased commitment to on-time deliveries and quality in 2024 

YORK, Pa., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems' Combat Mission Systems business presented 18 supplier awards and 72 'Partner2Win' medallions at its annual 'Partner2Win' supplier symposium. In its sixth annual symposium, the business brought top suppliers across its enterprise together to celebrate the partnerships that create and deliver best-in-class products to warfighters.

Continue Reading
BAE Systems’ Combat Mission Systems business presented 18 supplier awards and 72 ‘Partner2Win’ medallions at its annual ‘Partner2Win’ supplier symposium. (Credit: BAE Systems)

This year, three companies were awarded the Supplier Excellence Award for their commitment to furthering the BAE Systems mission: The First Electronics Corporation, AMZ Manufacturing Corporation, and Futuramic Tool & Engineering Co. Each of these companies worked tirelessly through obstacles like rising inflation, budget cuts and global uncertainty to ensure on-time delivery without ever sacrificing the quality of their products. 

"The current conflicts across the globe have mandated faster deliveries and drives for efficiencies for Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, and Airmen," said Marc Casseres, vice president of Operations for BAE Systems' Combat Mission Systems business. "As we continue to ramp, partnering with a supply chain who shares our commitment and passion for the warfighter is table stakes."

The 'Partner2Win' program celebrates suppliers who go above and beyond the call of duty to ensure on-time delivery of quality products to our warfighters. In total, 79 companies were recognized:

  • Eighteen supplier awards, which recognize the top suppliers across 16 categories for their outstanding support and achievements for the year in areas contributing to BAE Systems supply chain success.
  • Seventy-two 'Partner2Win' medallion awards honored suppliers who reached one of three milestones:
    • 37 gold medallion winners – 100% on both delivery and quality
    • 19 silver medallion winners – 98% on delivery and 99.85% on quality
    • 16 bronze medallion winners – 96% on delivery and 99.55% quality

For more information about doing business with the company, please visit BAE Systems' supplier website

For more information, please contact:

Laken Kilgore, BAE Systems
Mobile: 256-689-2073
[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/US
@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.

