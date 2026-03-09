Danish Army selects BAE Systems OneArc for enterprise simulation modernization

ORLANDO, Fla., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) OneArc (OneArc™), a global leader in advanced military simulation and training technologies, has announced that the Danish Army has selected OneArc as the foundation for its next-generation enterprise virtual training environment. The seven-year agreement modernizes Denmark's simulation capabilities with VBS4, VBS Builder Edition, Blue IG®, TerraTools® Platinum, ongoing software maintenance and on-site training services.

The Danish Army has selected BAE Systems OneArc as the foundation for its next-generation enterprise virtual training environment.

This major upgrade builds on the Danish Army's long-standing use of VBS3 and aligns directly with Denmark's expanding focus on virtual training for course-of-action development, operational mission rehearsal, and strategic force design. OneArc's suite of integrated simulation technologies, trusted by more than 60 NATO and allied nations, provides the Danish Army with a proven, scalable foundation for current and future training objectives.

"Denmark's selection of OneArc's suite of products represents a major investment in future-ready synthetic training," said Rahul C. Thakkar, president of OneArc. "Upgrading to VBS4 delivers the realism, flexibility, and multi-domain integration required for modern readiness, while maintaining full backward compatibility with years of Danish Army simulation development. We are honored to continue supporting Denmark's vision for a more interconnected, scalable and effective virtual training ecosystem."

The agreement also directly supports the Nordic Defence Cooperation (NORDEFCO) 2030 Vision, enabling Denmark to enhance interoperability and conduct advanced virtual training side-by-side with Sweden, Finland, Norway, and other regional partners who already rely on OneArc technologies.

"The system can contribute to a significant uplift in the Army's level of training. Soldiers can train both basic skills and complex operations in a safe, virtual environment, and that makes us more combat-ready," said Colonel Thomas Øgendahl Knudsen, Head of the Land Division at the Danish Ministry of Defence acquisition and Logistics Organisation. "There is no substitute for training in the real world. But by first rehearsing many scenarios virtually, we can save time and resources and get even more out of the physical exercises."

The upgrade positions Denmark to participate more deeply in multinational exercises, leverage shared virtual assets and align its simulation architecture with leading NATO and NORDEFCO partners. Enterprise-level access to OneArc's full ecosystem will help support customers in large-scale collective exercises and complex, multi-domain scenarios.

For more information, please contact:

Amy Nwamkpa, BAE Systems

Mobile: 703-268-9621

[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/US

@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.