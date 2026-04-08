BAE Systems awarded $146 million to kick-start second source production of M776 cannons for the U.S. Army

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) has been awarded a $146 million undefinitized contract to begin manufacturing M776 cannons for the U.S. Army's M777 Towed 155mm Howitzer. This contract supports the Army's robust artillery capability needs and for the first time ensures a second source producer of M776 cannons—the main armament for the M777 system used in critical operations across the globe today.

BAE Systems has been awarded a $146 million contract to launch second-source production of M776 cannons for the U.S. Army's M777 Howitzer. (Credit: U.S. Army)

Establishing U.S.-based second source production of the M776 cannon allows the Army to acquire necessary firepower at a much faster pace, further contributing to Soldier readiness and the resilience of America's defense industrial base.

"Our team is laser-focused on delivering top-tier capability to equip the brave men and women who defend our nation," said Jason Casciotti, vice president of BAE Systems' Weapon Systems product line. "By partnering with the Army to expand manufacturing capacity of M776 cannons in the U.S., we're not just supporting their operational needs, we're strengthening America's industrial backbone and ensuring Soldiers always have the best tools for the mission."

The company continues to seek growth opportunities and make investments that fuel the defense industrial base. For this effort, the company's Louisville, Kentucky facility will play a key role in producing the cannons and their essential components. BAE Systems has a long-standing legacy of excellence in the region, having invested over $60 million in the facility and its workforce in recent years to expand manufacturing capabilities. These investments include:

Advanced machining centers

Upgraded heavy-lift cranes

Increased test and assembly capabilities

Enhanced weld equipment

Welder training and onsite school facilities

The site has also been the trusted producer of several U.S. Navy programs, including the Mk 45 (127mm) and Advanced Gun System (155mm) barrels for decades. By leveraging this extensive expertise in producing critical and complex systems, the company is well-positioned to deliver on its commitment to the Army while minimizing risk and driving seamless production of M776 cannons.

For more information, please contact:

Darby Dame, BAE Systems

Mobile: +1 269 675 0273

[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/en-us

@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.