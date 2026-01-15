BAE Systems awarded $62 million U.S. Navy contract to stand up Hawkeye Identification Friend or Foe service depot

New depot capability speeds up repairs and increases combat readiness for U.S. Navy

GREENLAWN, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Navy has awarded BAE Systems (LON: BA) a $62 million contract to begin a new capability in the current depot line at the Fleet Readiness Center Southwest in San Diego, California, for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft interrogator system. The effort will provide testing, troubleshooting, diagnostic, and repair capabilities for the AN/APX-122A Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) interrogator system.

BAE Systems awarded $62M to stand up U.S. Navy depot for Identification Friend or Foe system (Credit: BAE Systems)

"This onsite maintenance center will enable the Navy to enhance mission readiness and platform availability, while reducing lifecycle costs and turnaround time," said Damon Brady, director of Tactical Systems at BAE Systems. "It will establish a new operational capability to get critical command and control technologies to U.S. joint forces and allies faster."

The interrogator system provides enhanced identification and enables faster decision making to distinguish between allied forces and potential threats in contested scenarios, giving operators the situational awareness they need to complete their missions. The E-2D carries out a variety of tactical missions that include command and control, border security, search and rescue, and missile defense.

BAE Systems will develop a depot test station within its facilities to perform diagnostics and repairs on critical modules within the E-2D IFF system and provide sustainment support once delivered to the U.S. Navy at the Fleet Readiness Center Southwest.

With more than 80 years of IFF experience, BAE Systems has delivered over 16,000 transponders, 1,500 interrogators, and 6,000 combined interrogator transponder systems for use on new and existing platforms, including unmanned aerial vehicles, ships, and rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft. IFF products are available for all service branches and support the U.S. and coalition forces in air defense, weapon systems, air traffic control, and range instrumentation.

The Hawkeye interrogator system is manufactured at BAE Systems' facilities in Greenlawn, New York and Manassas, Virginia.

