BAE Systems receives $184 million full-rate production contract, expanding Amphibious Vehicles program

YORK, Penn., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) received a $184 million contract from the U.S. Marine Corps for the production of 30 additional Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACVs), a portion of the previously awarded full-rate production (FRP) Lot 5/6 contract. This latest award, designated as FRP 6A, brings the total number of ACV-30s ordered to over 100.

BAE Systems received a $184 million contract from the U.S. Marine Corps for the production of 30 additional Amphibious Combat Vehicles. (Credit: BAE Systems)

The ACV platform is designed to provide the adaptability, mobility and protection Marines need to succeed in diverse operational environments. It is capable of transporting troops, mission-essential equipment and other payloads, while maintaining platform mobility and readiness for integration with advanced systems, such as the 30mm turret manufactured by KONGSBERG Aerospace and Defence Inc.

"The ACV has shown time and time again how adaptable it is, capable of handling everything from open ocean to tough inland missions," said Rebecca McGrane, vice president of Amphibious programs at BAE Systems. "With it's ability to integrate advanced systems like the 30mm cannon, we're ensuring Marines are ready to meet any challenge, anywhere."

BAE Systems is also currently under contract for the ACV-Personnel (ACV-P) and ACV-Command (ACV-C). The ACV-P variant has the ability to carry combat-loaded Marines and crew, while the ACV-C variant provides multiple workstations for Marines to maintain and manage situational awareness in the battle space. Additionally, the company has built and delivered three ACV-Recovery (ACV-R) variant production representative test vehicles, which also includes the Government's design and integration of the crane at Anniston Army Depot, which will provide field maintenance, recovery and repair capabilities to the Assault Amphibian companies in support of the Marine division.

Work on the ACV-30 program will take place in Johnstown and York, Pennsylvania, and the Naval Warfare Information Center in Charleston, South Carolina, for the Government's integration of the KONGSBERG turret.

For more information, please contact:

Vanessa Meier, BAE Systems

Mobile: +1 586 459 8429

[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/en-us

@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.