BAE Systems awarded $92 million U.S. Navy contract for Virginia-class submarine propulsors

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON:BA) has been awarded a $92 million U.S. Navy contract to continue building propulsors for the Virginia-class submarine program. Under this contract, BAE Systems will deliver the Propulsor Forward Assemblies, as well as design engineering support services and support and sustainment hardware.

BAE Systems has manufactured propulsors for the U.S. Navy's submarine fleet for more than three decades. Post this GROTON, Conn. (March 16, 2024) – The crew of the pre-commissioning unit (PCU) Idaho (SSN 799) march in formation during a christening ceremony at General Dynamics Electric Boat shipyard facility in Groton, Conn., March 16, 2024. Idaho and crew will operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) FOUR whose primary mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by John Narewski)

"During the more than three decades that BAE Systems has manufactured propulsors for the U.S. Navy's submarine fleet, we have developed significant expertise in the fabrication of complex heavy structures," said Brent Butcher, vice president and general manager of Weapon Systems at BAE Systems. "We remain committed to building high-quality, reliable submarine structures and systems in support of U.S. Navy shipbuilding requirements, and our expert workforce and facilities are prepared to take on additional complex submarine assemblies to strengthen our strategic submarine industrial base."

The Navy's submarine force will continue to receive high-quality and reliable propulsion systems from BAE Systems' experienced and dedicated submarine structures production workforce at the company's Submarine Center of Excellence in Louisville, Kentucky. The company will also continue to provide expert engineering and business support from its Minneapolis, Minnesota, facility. To date, BAE Systems has delivered 33 forward assemblies to the U.S. Navy.

BAE Systems is a critical member of the submarine industrial base. With the advanced manufacturing capabilities of its Louisville facility, BAE Systems is also building a heavy propulsor structure for the Columbia-class submarine. The Louisville site also builds the Virginia Payload Module launch tubes, which enable Virginia-Class submarines to fire Tomahawk missiles and future payloads.

As the company continues its support of the Navy's submarine community, its facilities are ready to take on additional production needs and provide innovative solutions to support the submarine production requirements established by the U.S. shipbuilding community working to meet the needs of the U.S. Navy, and its allies.

