BAE Systems launches BAE Systems OneArc, a defense technology innovator to transform the modern battlespace

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems, Inc. (LON: BA) announces the launch of BAE Systems OneArc (OneArc™), a defense technology innovator, delivering commercial products and solutions in synthetic training, simulation, interoperability, geospatial, data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI). OneArc unites the strategic acquisitions of Bohemia Interactive Simulations, TerraSim, and Pitch Technologies to advance complementary mission-ready capabilities that better prepare and protect the warfighter for a rapidly changing threat landscape.

BAE Systems launched BAE Systems OneArc, a defense technology innovator, delivering commercial products and solutions in synthetic training, simulation, interoperability, geospatial, data analytics, and artificial intelligence. (Credit: BAE Systems)

"OneArc embodies integration, collaboration, and collective advancement, emphasizing the power of unity and shared purpose," said Rahul C. Thakkar, OneArc president at BAE Systems. "Our unified approach enables the militaries of the U.S., NATO, and allied nations to work together seamlessly across multiple domains, driving mission success."

OneArc is a trusted commercial partner, designed for speed, agility, and accessibility. Its impact extends beyond disrupting the pace of development to create new solutions that provide sustainable, long-term value. It delivers trusted, ready-now products and modular solutions at scale to empower U.S., NATO, allied militaries, integrators, and partners.

The company builds on 30-plus years of experience that has redefined U.S. and NATO defense training benchmarks by helping to establish NATO interoperability standards and earning the trust of more than 60 nations. OneArc will continue to offer flagship products and solutions, including VBS, Mantle, BlueIG, Pitch, and TerraTools, as well as launch next-generation products and solutions.

