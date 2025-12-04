BAE Systems launches BAE Systems OneArc, a defense technology innovator to transform the modern battlespace

News provided by

BAE Systems, Inc.

Dec 04, 2025, 09:25 ET

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems, Inc. (LON: BA) announces the launch of BAE Systems OneArc (OneArc™), a defense technology innovator, delivering commercial products and solutions in synthetic training, simulation, interoperability, geospatial, data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI). OneArc unites the strategic acquisitions of Bohemia Interactive Simulations, TerraSim, and Pitch Technologies to advance complementary mission-ready capabilities that better prepare and protect the warfighter for a rapidly changing threat landscape.

Continue Reading
BAE Systems launched BAE Systems OneArc, a defense technology innovator, delivering commercial products and solutions in synthetic training, simulation, interoperability, geospatial, data analytics, and artificial intelligence. (Credit: BAE Systems)
BAE Systems launched BAE Systems OneArc, a defense technology innovator, delivering commercial products and solutions in synthetic training, simulation, interoperability, geospatial, data analytics, and artificial intelligence. (Credit: BAE Systems)

"OneArc embodies integration, collaboration, and collective advancement, emphasizing the power of unity and shared purpose," said Rahul C. Thakkar, OneArc president at BAE Systems. "Our unified approach enables the militaries of the U.S., NATO, and allied nations to work together seamlessly across multiple domains, driving mission success."

OneArc is a trusted commercial partner, designed for speed, agility, and accessibility. Its impact extends beyond disrupting the pace of development to create new solutions that provide sustainable, long-term value. It delivers trusted, ready-now products and modular solutions at scale to empower U.S., NATO, allied militaries, integrators, and partners.

The company builds on 30-plus years of experience that has redefined U.S. and NATO defense training benchmarks by helping to establish NATO interoperability standards and earning the trust of more than 60 nations. OneArc will continue to offer flagship products and solutions, including VBS, Mantle, BlueIG, Pitch, and TerraTools, as well as launch next-generation products and solutions.

For more information, please contact:

Amy Nwamkpa, BAE Systems
Mobile: 703-268-9621
[email protected] 

www.baesystems.com/en-us
@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

BAE Systems launches Velhawk™ Cybersecurity Solutions to strengthen customer resilience and accelerate cyber defense

BAE Systems launches Velhawk™ Cybersecurity Solutions to strengthen customer resilience and accelerate cyber defense

BAE Systems (LON: BA) today announced the launch of Velhawk™, a next-generation cybersecurity framework designed to enhance resilience, accelerate...
BAE Systems receives $390 million to produce additional Bradley A4s for the U.S. Army

BAE Systems receives $390 million to produce additional Bradley A4s for the U.S. Army

The U.S. Army and BAE Systems (LON: BA) definitized a contract modification worth over $390 million to upgrade additional Bradley Fighting Vehicles...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Aerospace, Defense

Aerospace, Defense

News Releases in Similar Topics