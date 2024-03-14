BAE Systems awarded U.S. Navy contract to continue supporting Mobile Deployable C5ISR programs

News provided by

BAE Systems, Inc.

14 Mar, 2024, 13:00 ET

MCLEAN, Va., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Navy has awarded BAE Systems (LON: BA) a contract worth approximately $86 million to continue supporting its Mobile Deployable Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (MDC5ISR) programs.

The U.S. Navy has awarded BAE Systems a contract to continue supporting its Mobile Deployable C5ISR programs. (Credit: BAE Systems)
The five-year contract from the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command's Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Webster Outlying Field Special Communications Mission Solutions Division will involve the company providing engineering and technical services for new and legacy MDC5ISR systems and platforms.

"As a leading systems integrator, our team brings an unmatched level of expertise to the program," said Lisa Hand, Vice President and General Manager, BAE Systems Integrated Defense Solutions. "We have provided quick reaction, integrated C5ISR solutions on this program for more than 35 years and we are proud to continue our support to warfighters deployed around the globe."

This follow-on contract includes support for a variety of MDC5ISR products including small craft, transportable systems, en-route communication systems, and intra-platform systems for the U.S. Navy, Special Operations Forces, Homeland Security, and for other Department of Defense (DoD) and non-DoD agencies.

The company will perform work in Lexington Park, Maryland; St. Inigoes, Maryland; and Little Creek, Virginia. 

