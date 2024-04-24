BAE Systems to collaborate with Cummins on transit bus hybrid drivetrain for 2027 and beyond

Cummins' B hybrid-compatible diesel engine with BAE Systems' drivetrain system targeted for launch in 2027

ENDICOTT, N.Y., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) and Cummins Inc. have announced plans to collaborate on the integration and certification of a B hybrid-compatible diesel engine and hybrid electric drivetrain for the transit market, targeted for launch in 2027. The hybrid electric solution will continue to provide transit agencies with a proven and cost-effective technology that reduces fuel use and emissions.

BAE Systems and Cummins Inc. have announced plans to collaborate on the integration and certification of a B hybrid-compatible diesel engine and hybrid electric drivetrain for the transit market. (Credit: BAE Systems)
In this effort, BAE Systems will supply its electric drive hardware to interface with the engine and form a full hybrid electric drivetrain, as well as provide engineering support and system integration expertise.

"Hybrid electric systems will remain an important technology for the bus market for years to come," said Rob Dykema, director of North American Transit Accounts for Power & Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems. "BAE Systems and Cummins have enjoyed many years of successful collaboration delivering this proven capability to the market, and this is another step forward as we sustain a range of clean, efficient solutions in transit."

BAE Systems and Cummins have worked together to develop hybrid electric solutions for buses since 1994. This newly expanded collaboration underscores a shared commitment to offering more emission-reducing options in transit.

Hybrids electric buses facilitate workforce development for training on high-voltage systems and do not require investment in extensive charging infrastructure.

In addition, hybrid buses with BAE Systems' electric drive systems allow for increased zero-emission capable solutions. This includes proven engine start and stop and geofencing technology, allowing a hybrid bus to automatically switch to full electric bus mode when entering designated green zones.

BAE Systems has more than 25 years of experience developing and integrating electric power and propulsion systems for buses, boats, and heavy-duty vehicles. The company has more than 16,000 propulsion systems in service on transit buses worldwide, including on hybrid electric, battery electric, and hydrogen fuel cell applications.

Its electric propulsion technology is developed and serviced at its facilities in Endicott, New York and Rochester, UK.

