BAE Systems honors QuickLogic with a Supplier of the Year award

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation today announced it received a BAE Systems 'Partner 2 Win' Supplier of the Year award in the category of "FAST LabsTM Technology Innovation Partner Of The Year". QuickLogic was selected from a pool of suppliers that worked to advance and deliver technology for BAE Systems' Electronic Systems sector in 2023.

"We are honored to receive BAE Systems' 'Partner 2 Win' Supplier of the Year award," said Brian Faith, CEO of QuickLogic. "This recognition highlights our relentless dedication to delivering state-of-the-art embedded FPGA Hard IP capability to the Defense Industrial Base that meets the needs of the mission. We highly value our partnership with BAE Systems and look forward to continued collaboration."

BAE Systems' Partner 2 Win program is designed to achieve operational excellence and eliminate defects in its supply chain by raising the bar of performance expectations to meet the demand of current and future customers. As part of the program, BAE Systems meets regularly with its suppliers to transfer best practices to ensure that the components and materials that compose its products meet the highest quality standards.

"The development and manufacturing of BAE Systems' cutting-edge technology is only possible thanks to our best-in-class supply partners," said Ray Brousseau, vice president of Operations, Electronic Systems. "We thank our top suppliers for their support in helping us meet our customers' needs."

About BAE Systems

The Electronic Systems sector of BAE Systems is part of a global defense, aerospace, and security company. We deliver products and services for air, land, sea, and space, as well as advanced electronics, intelligence, security, and IT solutions and support services. Our dedication shows in everything we design, produce, and deliver— to protect those who protect us in a high-performance, innovative culture. We push the limits of possibility to provide a critical advantage to our customers where it counts.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops innovative embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, discrete FPGAs, and FPGA SoCs for a variety of industrial, aerospace and defense, edge and endpoint AI, consumer, and computing applications. Our wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution portfolio with AI / ML software that accelerates AI at the edge/endpoint. For more information, visit quicklogic.com.

