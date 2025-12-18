QuickLogic Announces Expanded Scope of Strategic Radiation Hardened FPGA Contract

Total Contract ceiling has been increased to approximately $88 million over the span of multiple years

QuickLogic has completed development of, and taped out a test chip that will be fabricated by GlobalFoundries on its 12LP process

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a leading developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Hard IP and User Tools, ruggedized FPGAs, and Endpoint AI/ML solutions, announces the scope of its Prime U.S. government contract for the development of Strategic Radiation Hardened (SRH), high reliability Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) technology to support identified and future Department of Defense (DoD) strategic and space system requirements has been increased to include GlobalFoundries 12LP fabrication process. With this, the total ceiling value has been increased to $88 million over multiple years. Under the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E)), this project is sponsored by DoD's Trusted and Assured Microelectronics (T&AM) Program, and Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane is the Government's technical lead.

"QuickLogic is honored to continue to lead the development of this highly specialized and mission critical program," said Brian Faith president and CEO of QuickLogic. "We are proud to announce that we have completed the design and tape out for an FPGA test chip that will be fabricated by GlobalFoundries on its 12LP process."

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in eFPGA Hard IP, discrete FPGAs, and endpoint AI solutions. QuickLogic's unique approach combines cutting-edge technology with open-source tools to deliver highly customizable, low-power solutions for aerospace and defense, industrial, consumer, and computing markets.

For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.

The QuickLogic logo and QuickLogic are registered trademarks of QuickLogic Corporation. All other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation