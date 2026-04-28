BAE Systems in production for NavGuide™ GPS receiver

Initial deliveries underway for drop‑in M‑Code upgrade; legacy Defense Advanced GPS Receiver (DAGR) concludes production

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) has entered production and begun initial deliveries of its NavGuide™ GPS receiver. This portable, field-installable M-Code GPS receiver provides secure positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) for vehicle, handheld, and sensor applications.

BAE Systems has entered production with initial deliveries of NavGuide™, a portable, field-installable M-Code GPS receiver that provides secure positioning, navigation, and timing for vehicle, handheld, and sensor applications.

NavGuide is the drop-in M-Code upgrade to BAE Systems' proven predecessor, the Defense Advanced GPS Receiver (DAGR), which has concluded production after more than 20 years in the field. NavGuide is backwards compatible with existing DAGR installations and is designed for rapid integration into existing DAGR mounts and accessories without mission interruption. It is available to all U.S. armed forces and to allies via foreign military sales.

"NavGuide is more than just a replacement for DAGR," said Luke Bishop, director of Navigation and Sensor Systems at BAE Systems. "Built on the same trusted foundation for easy installation and transition, it delivers a more resilient, user-friendly M-Code GPS solution. Now in production, NavGuide gives warfighters the precise positioning data and situational-awareness tools they need to stay effective in modern, contested, multi-domain operations."

NavGuide leverages the advanced M-Code GPS signal to improve protection against modern jamming and spoofing threats, while delivering dependable PNT in the harshest environments. The compact, lightweight receiver features an intuitive, full‑color user interface with waypoint navigation and a moving‑map display for enhanced situational awareness.

More than 650,000 DAGR units have been deployed across the globe since 2004. NavGuide builds on that legacy by providing customers with the same form, fit, and function, while adding enhanced M-Code security and performance. BAE Systems has integrated NavGuide on over 30 existing vehicle platforms with an average installation time of under two minutes, with no changes required to existing cables, mounts, or vehicle software. This approach enables vehicles to immediately take advantage of M-Code's improved resiliency against modern threats without a lengthy platform integration. The company will continue to provide support for all legacy DAGR units.

BAE Systems has delivered selective‑availability anti‑spoofing modules to more than 45 countries and has begun fielding M‑Code GPS receivers in various form factors and capability levels for U.S. armed forces and allied nations.

Work on BAE Systems' military GPS products is conducted at the company's modern engineering and manufacturing facility in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

For more on BAE Systems' military GPS solutions, please visit: https://baesystems.com/gps

For more information, please contact:

Eric Peterson, BAE Systems

Mobile: 603-288-4082

[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/en-us

@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.