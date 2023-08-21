BAE Systems, Inc. names Reggie Robinson to lead its Government Relations team

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems, Inc. (LSE: BA) has named Reggie Robinson to become the senior vice president for Government Relations, effective immediately.

In this role, Reggie will assume responsibility of all government relations activities for the company, overseeing BAE Systems, Inc.'s relationships with members of Congress, the White House, the Department of Defense and other executive branch organizations, as well as state government leaders.

Robinson will report to BAE Systems, Inc. president and CEO Tom Arseneault, and serve as a member of the Inc. senior leadership team. He will also serve as a director on the BAE Systems, Inc. Board of Directors.

"Reggie is a proven leader with extensive experience and a unique blend of industry, military, congressional, and diplomatic expertise," said Tom Arseneault, BAE Systems, Inc. president and CEO. "As a key member of the senior leadership team, Reggie will play a crucial role in building and maintaining positive relationships with government officials, regulatory bodies, and policy makers to create a favorable environment for BAE Systems, Inc. to operate and grow."

Reggie has been with BAE Systems, Inc. since 2014. Most recently he served as the vice president for Executive Branch and International Government Relations. Before that, he had a distinguished military career, retiring as a Colonel after more than 20 years serving in the Air Force, including combat zone deployments, policy related roles, and assignments at the State Department and on Capitol Hill.

