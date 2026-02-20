BAE Systems rolls out world-leading CV90 combat vehicle to the Slovak Armed Forces

ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, Sweden, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CV9035 MkIV for the Armed Forces of the Slovak Republic has been unveiled during a ceremonial rollout at BAE Systems Hägglunds in Sweden.

Swedish Minister of Defence Pål Jonson welcomed esteemed guest Slovak Minister of Defence, Robert Kaliňák, and high ranking Armed Forces officials to the momentous event.

The CV9035 MkIV for the Armed Forces of the Slovak Republic has been unveiled during a ceremonial rollout at BAE Systems Hägglunds in Sweden. (Credit: BAE Systems)

The first of 152 vehicles rolled off the production line in the second half of 2025 and are currently undergoing comprehensive testing in Sweden. The ceremonial rollout marks a milestone in Slovakia's CV90 program, which is being delivered under a government-to-government agreement between Slovakia and Sweden. It represents one of the largest modernization projects of the Slovak Armed Forces in decades and a key step in fulfilling Slovakia's commitments to NATO.

"We are proud to see the Slovak CV90 program progressing as planned, with effective industrial cooperation at its core," said Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, managing director of BAE Systems Hägglunds. "Slovakia has joined the family of nations operating the CV90, a combat-proven platform serving multiple European armies."

Slovak industrial partners involved in the production and delivery of the vehicles for the Slovak Armed Forces joined the event. The contract includes significant participation from domestic industry, with Slovak companies accounting for more than 40% of the contract's total value.

The supply chain consists of close to 30 Slovak companies and continues to grow. During 2025, it expanded to include companies such as Hriňovské Strojárne, Konštrukta–Defense, MSM Land Systems, S.M.S. spol sro, STV Machinery and ThyssenKrupp Rothe Erde Slovakia.

This cooperation enhances security of supply, strengthens local knowledge and creates a foundation for Slovak industry to participate in future CV90-related programs, beyond national deliveries. The CV90 program stimulates local production, including technology transfer, expansion of facilities, and increased job opportunities throughout the region.

The CV9035 MkIV is the latest version of the proven infantry fighting vehicle. The Slovak variant is equipped with a 35mm Bushmaster III cannon, an advanced fire control system, and modern digital architecture, as well as an active protection system solution and an integrated advanced anti-tank guided missile, increasing the CV9035s' multi-domain capabilities on the battlefield. The MkIV offers enhanced ballistic and mine protection, a more powerful engine delivering up to 1,000 horsepower, and the ability to integrate new sensors and weapon systems based on user requirements.

The CV9035 MkIV provides crew with increased protection and improved situational awareness on the battlefield. It was designed to be upgraded over time, demonstrating its long-term investment value.

The CV90 is already in service in eight European nations, with vehicles for two additional NATO and European Union member countries currently in production. Participation in the CV90 User Club enables the exchange of operational experience, cooperation in training and sustainment, and coordinated development of future upgrades, supporting both operational readiness and long-term capability development.

