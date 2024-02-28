BAE Systems selected to develop ground system prototype for U.S. Space Force missile warning system

News provided by

BAE Systems, Inc.

28 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) has been selected by the Space Systems Command (SSC) Space Enterprise Consortium (SpEC) to provide a prototype ground system for the U.S. Space Force's SSC Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution Command and Control (FORGE C2) project.

Continue Reading

The goal of the FORGE C2 effort is to evolve the current ground architecture, leveraging newer technologies and architecture approaches. BAE Systems will integrate proven capabilities into a prototype ground system that will allow the Space Force to provide command and control capabilities for Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) GEO (NGG) and Next-Generation OPIR Polar (NGP) systems as well as enabling the transition of the legacy Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) assets. 

FORGE C2 will integrate functionality such as telemetry, tracking, command, flight dynamics, mission management and ground resource management into a consolidated framework. This framework will facilitate the rapid integration of next-generation assets as they come online and will enable a single capability that can operate the current and future OPIR constellation, thus reducing operational costs.

"The Space Force's ability to accurately and efficiently detect and track missile launches is of the utmost importance to our nation's ability to defend against these growing threats to national security," said Don Speranzini, vice president and general manager of Ground Systems & Services for BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems. "We're confident that our innovative approach to FORGE C2 will deliver the best solution to support the future of this vital program."

BAE Systems was one of four companies chosen to take part in Phase 1 of the project, which is focused on integration and demonstration of prototype capabilities. Once completed, one or more designs will be chosen for further development and testing in support of the first Next-Generation OPIR polar satellite launch currently scheduled for 2028.

For more information, please contact:
Sawyer D'Argonne, BAE Systems
Mobile: 303-250-6031
[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/US
@BAESystemsInc

Note to editors
Space & Mission Systems is formerly Ball Aerospace, which was acquired by BAE Systems, Inc. on February 16, 2024.

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.

Also from this source

BAE Systems signs a 15-year support agreement for the Danish CV90 fleet

BAE Systems signs a 15-year support agreement for the Danish CV90 fleet

BAE Systems (LON: BA) has signed a framework agreement with the Danish Ministry of Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO) to provide...
BAE Systems completes acquisition of Ball Aerospace

BAE Systems completes acquisition of Ball Aerospace

BAE Systems (LON: BA) has now successfully completed the acquisition of Ball Aerospace from Ball Corporation. This acquisition adds market-leading...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.