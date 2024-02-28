BAE Systems selected to develop ground system prototype for U.S. Space Force missile warning system

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) has been selected by the Space Systems Command (SSC) Space Enterprise Consortium (SpEC) to provide a prototype ground system for the U.S. Space Force's SSC Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution Command and Control (FORGE C2) project.

The goal of the FORGE C2 effort is to evolve the current ground architecture, leveraging newer technologies and architecture approaches. BAE Systems will integrate proven capabilities into a prototype ground system that will allow the Space Force to provide command and control capabilities for Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) GEO (NGG) and Next-Generation OPIR Polar (NGP) systems as well as enabling the transition of the legacy Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) assets.

"...Our innovative approach to FORGE C2 will deliver the best solution to support the future of this vital program." Post this

FORGE C2 will integrate functionality such as telemetry, tracking, command, flight dynamics, mission management and ground resource management into a consolidated framework. This framework will facilitate the rapid integration of next-generation assets as they come online and will enable a single capability that can operate the current and future OPIR constellation, thus reducing operational costs.

"The Space Force's ability to accurately and efficiently detect and track missile launches is of the utmost importance to our nation's ability to defend against these growing threats to national security," said Don Speranzini, vice president and general manager of Ground Systems & Services for BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems. "We're confident that our innovative approach to FORGE C2 will deliver the best solution to support the future of this vital program."

BAE Systems was one of four companies chosen to take part in Phase 1 of the project, which is focused on integration and demonstration of prototype capabilities. Once completed, one or more designs will be chosen for further development and testing in support of the first Next-Generation OPIR polar satellite launch currently scheduled for 2028.

For more information, please contact:

Sawyer D'Argonne, BAE Systems

Mobile: 303-250-6031

[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/US

@BAESystemsInc

Note to editors

Space & Mission Systems is formerly Ball Aerospace, which was acquired by BAE Systems, Inc. on February 16, 2024.

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.