BAE Systems showcases latest Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle prototype at AUSA Global Force

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) is showcasing its future-driven Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) prototype configured with the External Mission Equipment Package (ExMEP) at the 2024 AUSA Global Force Symposium. ExMEP, also described as the universal top plate, provides a common integration point across all AMPV hull structures to allow for seamless and modernized technology enhancements. This prototype marks the third successful capability combination in the last six months.

"Keeping pace with the rapidly evolving threats on the battlefield is the objective of the AMPV with ExMEP." Post this BAE Systems is showcasing its future-driven Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) prototype configured with the External Mission Equipment Package (ExMEP) at the 2024 AUSA Global Force Symposium. (Credit: BAE Systems)

The AMPV's ExMEP is capable of adapting to more than 30 turret systems and builds on the vehicles modular approach enabling the rapid integration of new mission roles into the AMPV family of vehicles. The latest prototype features Elbit America's UT30, a 30mm unmanned turret. BAE Systems also fully integrated and successfully demonstrated a C-UAS prototype in November 2023 prior to delivering a 120mm unmanned Turreted Mortar capability to the U.S. Army in January 2024—all utilizing the ExMEP design.

"I was one of those Soldiers in the battlefield, so I can tell you firsthand how critical it is to field modern capabilities quickly. Keeping pace with the rapidly evolving threats on the battlefield is the objective of the AMPV with ExMEP," said Bill Sheehy, AMPV program director for BAE Systems.

The newest prototype demonstrates the capabilities of ExMEP and the options it provides the Soldiers for rapid integration of next-generation technology onto an already-proven hull. The purpose-built platform exemplifies many opportunities for future capability configurations for the Army and its allies.

The AMPV prototype will be on display at booth 321. For those not attending Global Force, learn more about AMPV and ExMEP here: https://www.baesystems.com/en-us/event/global-force-symposium-and-exposition.

Disclaimer: Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles (AMPVs) with third party turrets are not a U.S. Army configuration and are not currently planned for any U.S. investment. These prototypes demonstrate capability opportunities but are not currently part of any Army programs.

