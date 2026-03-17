BAE Systems to modernize Advanced Defensive System for the U.S. Air Force U-2 reconnaissance aircraft

Software updates provide improved situational awareness and self-protection capabilities for the venerable Dragon Lady

NASHUA, N.H., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) was awarded a contract by Robins Air Force Base in Georgia to support and sustain the AN/ALQ-221 Advanced Defensive System (ADS) for the U.S. Air Force's U-2 Dragon Lady surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft. Under the contract, BAE Systems will provide continuous field service support for the aircraft's electronic warfare (EW) system, complete repairs to maintain system availability, and provide software updates so it can detect and engage new threats.

BAE Systems was awarded a contract to support and sustain the AN/ALQ-221 Advanced Defensive System for the U.S. Air Force’s U-2 Dragon Lady surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft.

The AN/ALQ-221 system provides integrated radar warning and electronic countermeasures that equip U-2 pilots with situational awareness and self-protection capabilities. The system includes long-range sensors and onboard processing, enabling the U-2 to operate in contested airspace and provide vital intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance information to decision-makers.

"The Advanced Defensive System for the U-2 is part of BAE Systems' long legacy in electronic warfare," said Tim Angulas, U-2 product area director at BAE Systems. "Evolving, modernizing, and sustaining EW systems is in our DNA. Our efforts ensure they can operate effectively throughout their lifecycles."

BAE Systems has continuously matured and advanced the ADS during the system's 60-year lifespan, and it is an integral part of the U-2's modernization program. The aircraft's unique, modular design and open avionics architecture allow BAE Systems to quickly develop, test, and field capabilities to support battlespace operations.

Sustaining the U-2's defensive suite is part of BAE Systems' culture of EW excellence. The company is a leader in the field, with decades of experience designing and manufacturing state-of-the-art systems that counter the world's most advanced threats. Its deep domain expertise, talented engineering workforce, and sophisticated manufacturing capabilities support its drive to deliver the EW systems of tomorrow that will dominate the electromagnetic spectrum.

The AN/ALQ-221 Advanced Defensive System is sustained by experts at BAE Systems' facility in Nashua, New Hampshire and by dedicated field service representatives.

For more information, visit: www.baesystems.com/ew.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Daly, BAE Systems

Mobile: 603-233-7636

[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/en-us

@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.