BAE Systems to develop high-bandwidth pressure sensor for extreme temperature environments

FAST Labs™ research and development organization awarded $12 million contract from DARPA

NASHUA, N.H., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has awarded BAE Systems' (LON: BA) FAST Labs™ research and development organization a $12 million contract as part of the High Operational Temperature Sensors (HOTS) program.

The HOTS program drives real-time data collection using high-temperature pressure sensors and circuitry Post this DARPA awards BAE Systems a $12 million contract to develop high-pressure sensor to operate in extreme environments. (Credit: BAE Systems)

Many critical defense and industrial systems such as hypersonic aircraft and missiles, automotive, jet engine turbine, and oil-and-gas systems operate in extreme temperature conditions. Current sensors have limited performance as they cannot operate in temperatures higher than 225°C. Their capability is limited by the materials that comprise the sensors themselves, the accompanying circuitry (e.g., silicon-based transistor technology) and packaging.

The HOTS program will help develop microelectronic sensor technologies capable of high-bandwidth, high-dynamic-range sensing at extreme temperatures.

"Due to advances in materials and processes, there is now an ability to pursue high-bandwidth pressure sensors capable of performing in high-temperature environments not previously possible," said Amrita Masurkar, technology development manager at BAE Systems' FAST Labs™ research and development organization. "Through the HOTS program, applications such as industrial process control, jet engine prognostics, and space exploration could benefit from collection of real-time data using high-temperature pressure sensors and circuitry."

Under the terms of the contract, BAE Systems will design and build a new pressure sensor module – consisting of an integrated transducer and signal-conditioning microelectronics – able to operate with high performance at 800°C or 1,472°F.

Work on this program will take place at BAE Systems' facilities in Nashua, New Hampshire and Merrimack, New Hampshire. It will also include collaboration with subcontractors The Penn State Applied Research Laboratory, Purdue University and Kampanics, LLC, and supplier GE Aerospace's research center.

