BAFFIN CONQUERS OVER 936 KM OF BRUCE TRAIL ON PRODUCT TESTING EXPEDITION

STONEY CREEK, ON, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Baffin, a leading innovator in cold-climate footwear and apparel, is proud to announce the successful completion of The End-to-End Project: Bruce Trail Adventure; a rigorous product testing expedition that spanned over 936 km along the Bruce Trail, Canada's oldest and longest marked footpath. From the first day of Fall through the last day of Winter, Baffin's Senior Vice President Mark Hubner pushed the boundaries of performance and endurance to test existing and developmental products in real-world environments.

On March 19th, 2024, Hubner officially completed the end-to-end journey that took him from Tobermory, Ontario through the Niagara Region, a feat that only 4,400 people have recorded, according to the Bruce Trail Conservancy, one of Ontario's largest land trusts that acquires, protects, and restores the vulnerable habitat and biodiversity of the Bruce Trail. Baffin has been a supporter of the Bruce Trail Conservancy for the past decade, helping fund the conservation programming designed to conserve, restore, and manage land along the Niagara Escarpment UNESCO World Biosphere and to protect its ecosystems for the benefit of all.

The Bruce Trail served as the ultimate testing ground, offering some of Ontario's most challenging terrain. With treacherous rocky outcrops, dense forests and unpredictable weather conditions, each step of the journey tested the durability, comfort, and reliability of Baffin products. Hubner spent 48 days on the trail and was joined on select legs by family, the Baffin community, and high-profile Canadian guests, including Juno Award winning band Arkells, comedian Tom Green, conservationist and TV personality Blake Moynes, Hockey Hall of Famer Doug Gilmour and Olympians Elvis Stojko and Donovan Bailey.

"This expedition wasn't just about putting our products to the test; it was about pushing the limits of innovation and performance while pushing ourselves to achieve the extraordinary. With every step we not only gained crucial insight to ensure the best quality for our customers, but we triumphed in the face of challenges, doubts, and fears," says Hubner. "Embarking on this journey in our own backyard along the Bruce Trail and meeting our community on the trail added a special dimension to this trek. It reinforced our shared bonds and common purpose and reminded us of our role in the bigger picture of conservation. Through this experience, we shed light on the vital work of the Bruce Trail Conservancy, underscoring the importance of safeguarding our natural spaces for future generations. It's a reminder that our actions, even in our own backyard, have global implications."

Baffin proves product performance through a Real-World Tested™ philosophy, testing products in real-world environments on expeditions around the world, including the North and South Poles, Machu Picchu, Lake Ontario, the Rocky Mountains and more. The End-to-End Project: Bruce Trail Adventure marked Baffin's first large-scale product testing expedition since 2018.

Twenty-four footwear and apparel products were tested throughout the expedition, 16 of which are currently in market and eight prototypes in their developmental phase. Hubner meticulously documented their experiences, gathering invaluable feedback to further refine and enhance the products. From high-altitude treks to treacherous river crossings, every moment served as an opportunity to iterate and improve, ensuring that Baffin continues to set the standard for performance in extreme environments.

Prototypes tested on this expedition will serve as the basis for a new hiking category Baffin is developing with an estimated launch for FW25.

