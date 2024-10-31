BAFFIN EXPANDS WEDGE COLLECTION WITH NEW BOOT FOR WOMEN

INTRODUCING ZERMATT, AVAILABLE NOW

STONEY CREEK, ON, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian cold-climate footwear company Baffin is proud to announce the launch of ZERMATT, a new addition to the Wedge Collection series of winter boots for women. Inspired by the journey to reach the highest elevation, whether by scaling the tallest mountains or taking on the skyscrapers dotting the city streets, ZERMATT combines Baffin's comprehensive technologies with a bold platform base and modern aesthetic.

Offering both protection from the elements and a trendy silhouette, ZERMATT merges fashion with function and is the perfect choice for women looking to embrace winter with confidence and style. While the bold wedge base adds a stylish twist to the classic boot design, it also holds several technical features made to withstand cold and harsh climates. Made with IceBite® Grip for greater slip resistance on ice than conventional rubber, an Ultralite high-rebound midsole for added cushioning, a Polar Rubber™ outsole for maximized grip and durability and a Hex-Flex® outsole design for slip resistance, ZERMATT is a bold yet practical winter boot.

"We are thrilled to introduce ZERMATT, the latest style in the Wedge Collection and a true embodiment of Baffin's commitment to merging style with rugged functionality," says Jessica Liut, Director, Brand at Baffin. "With ZERMATT, we set out to create a boot that goes beyond performance, embracing the fashion-forward elements our customers seek. Its sleek design and premium materials represent a new standard for winter footwear, catering to women who need their boots to transition effortlessly between outdoor adventures and urban settings. Whether on snow-covered trails or winter city streets, ZERMATT empowers wearers to face the cold with conviction, personality, and warmth."

Made with lightweight, vegan materials, ZERMATT features a tall height, breathable nylon upper with a drawstring and toggle closure that protects from the elements while providing the ease of a slip-on style. For warmth and insulation, ZERMATT is equipped with Baffin's Fixed-Fit multi-layer inner boot system, featuring proprietary technology including a Thermaplush™ soft, next-to-foot wicking layer for warmth, form-fitting B-Tek™ Foam lining for comfort, and B-Tek™ Heat lightweight, 4-channel hollow-fibre insulation for high-loft breathability in a broad range of temperatures.

ZERMATT is Real-World Tested™* (RWT™) Tundra Rated, made for experiences on frozen or snow-covered terrain. Proven by Baffin at many latitudes and altitudes during Canadian Winters, cold comfort is most successful during moderate to high levels of activity. Classified as B-Tek™ Dry Waterproof Breathable, a powerful waterproof technology, offering high wet protection with increased breathability, ZERMATT is intentionally breathable for outdoor activity, where elements such as rain and melting snow are present. ZERMATT is waterproof from the base to the collar and protects from wetness, while supporting comfortable movement.

Offered in Black, White, and Sea Green in women's sizes 6-11, ZERMATT is now available through Baffin.com and retailers across North America for $190 CAD / $165 USD.

*Real-World Tested™ (RWT™) level evolution is a vehicle to bridging the gap between product and application. RWT™ is a system which helps to recommend cold comfort levels associated with Baffin footwear. Each level has been determined by extensive use of Baffin product in real-world application on expeditions and jobsites around the world.

Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outerwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear within the Outdoor, Industrial and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

SOURCE Baffin Limited