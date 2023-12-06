BAFFIN INTRODUCES NEW MADE-IN-CANADA BOOT COLLECTION FOR ALL

PRESENTING THE GLACIER COLLECTION, AVAILABLE NOW

STONEY CREEK, ON, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Baffin is proud to introduce the Glacier Collection, a series of winter boots for all, available now. A leader in cold-climate footwear, Baffin is extending made-in-Canada offerings with this latest collection featuring four original styles created to withstand extreme and persistent climates.

Designed to provide long-lasting comfort and security from ice field to ice cap, the Glacier Collection combines heritage aesthetic with extensive proprietary technology, so you don't have to trade style for protection. Featuring two men's fit boots, MOUNTAIN and CAMBRIAN (M) and two women's fit options, MAPLE LEAF and CAMBRIAN (W), the collection offers a varied selection of fashion-forward designs, all without compromising warmth and stability.

"Since 1979, Baffin has been committed to the manufacturing of products in Canada and has continued to repatriate production. We are excited to introduce the Glacier Collection to this incredible lineup and to present four new styles produced in our Stoney Creek, ON factory," says Mark Hubner, Senior Vice President, Commercial at Baffin. "While function is at the forefront of this collection, each style is a fashionable take on cold-climate footwear, offering an experience as unique as every glacier."

The collection incorporates full-grain leather uppers with distinguishable details specific to each style. MOUNTAIN adds a nylon locking snow collar, CAMBRIAN sports Baffin's half-leaf emblem debossed in the leather and MAPLE LEAF pairs the same debossed half-leaf with a wool blend collar lining. All styles come in black and brown, with pops of Baffin's red branding standing out amongst the neutral colouring of the boots.

Proven by Baffin on treks to Baffin Island and north of the Arctic Circle, the Glacier Collection is Real-World Tested™* (RWT™) Arctic Rated. Designed for adventurous pursuits when extreme cold temperatures are sustained, the Glacier Collection is made to withstand the long, frigid winters – where ice-covered land and sea provide a menacing challenge for adventurers. Built to endure harsh conditions, the Glacier Collection provides extensive comfort and protection for extreme environments when you are consistently on the move.

Featuring Baffin's Removable Comfort-Fit multi-layer inner boot system with seven layers of insulating technology, the collection is specifically designed to provide stability and warmth during winter adventures. Cold comfort is best achieved during moderate to high levels of activity.

Classified as B-Tek™ Dry Waterproof Base, a waterproof technology offering the maximum level of wet protection from the base up to the stitch line, the Glacier Collection is purpose-driven – keeping you dry where the snow may melt, and providing thermal regulation where breathability is needed. 

Available now at Baffin.com and in select outdoor retailers in North America, the Glacier Collection retails for $275 CAD/$225 USD.

*Real-World Tested™ (RWT™) level evolution is a vehicle for bridging the gap between product and application. RWT™ is a system that helps to recommend cold comfort levels associated with Baffin footwear. Each level has been determined by the extensive use of Baffin products in real-world applications on expeditions and job sites around the world. 

Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced, innovative footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear within the Outdoor, Industrial and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

