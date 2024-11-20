BAFFIN INTRODUCES WHITETAIL II: A MADE IN CANADA BOOT FOR ALL

NEW ADDITION TO BAFFIN'S CANADIAN COLLECTION, AVAILABLE NOW

STONEY CREEK, ON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Baffin is pleased to announce the launch of WHITETAIL II, a new made in Canada boot available in men's and women's fits. Designed to brave Canada's evolving elements, WHITETAIL II is a purpose-built winter boot crafted for reliable performance in varied conditions.

Crafted from full-grain leather, WHITETAIL II features a durable low-height design with added felt collar that combines protection with style. A front-lacing system with secure eyelets allows for an adjustable, snug fit, ensuring stability and comfort throughout the day. Made with B-Tek™ Eco materials, which are environmentally sustainable, WHITETAIL II provides high-performance while being mindful of the planet.

For stability on challenging terrains, WHITETAIL II offers a Premium Rubber base that balances flexibility with durability, giving you the traction needed for snow-covered or uneven ground. A removable anti-fatigue insole adds an extra layer of comfort, making it ideal for those who spend long hours outdoors. The combination of these features ensures that your feet will feel supported and comfortable with every step.

"There are few things as unpredictable as Canada's climate, which is why WHITETAIL II was created to be adaptable through the most diverse weather conditions and environments. With functionality at the forefront of its design, WHITETAIL II offers not only durability but comfort," says Jessica Liut, Director, Brand at Baffin. "WHITETAIL II is more than just a boot—it's a symbol of Baffin's dedication to quality, innovation, and domestic manufacturing. An homage to Baffin's Canadian heritage, long-standing and strong."

Made for experiencing snow-covered environments, WHITETAIL II is Real-World Tested™* (RWT™) Tundra Rated and has been proven by Baffin at many latitudes and altitudes during Canadian Winters. Equipped with Baffin's Fixed-Fit multi-layer inner boot system featuring Thermaplush™ soft, next-to-foot wicking layer for warmth, form-fitting B-Tek™ Foam lining for comfort and B-Tek™ Heat lightweight, insulation for high-loft breathability in a broad range of temperatures, WHITETAIL II offers advanced insulation technology. Cold comfort is most successful during moderate to high levels of activity.

Classified as B-Tek™ Dry Waterproof Base, WHITETAIL II offers the maximum level of wet protection at the base. This category of waterproofing ensures that your footwear is purpose-driven - keeping you dry where the snow may melt, and supporting thermal regulation where breathability is needed.

Available in Brown and Black, in women's sizes 6–11 and men's sizes 7–13, WHITETAIL II can now be purchased on Baffin.com and at retailers across North America for $170 CAD / $150 USD.

*Real-World Tested™ (RWT™) level evolution is a vehicle to bridging the gap between product and application. RWT™ is a system which helps to recommend cold comfort levels associated with Baffin footwear. Each level has been determined by extensive use of Baffin product in real-world application on expeditions and jobsites around the world.

Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outerwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear within the Outdoor, Industrial and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

SOURCE Baffin Limited