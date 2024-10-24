BAFFIN LAUNCHES PROTECTIVE FOOTWEAR DESIGNED FOR FIRST RESPONDERS

INTRODUCING THE HERO COLLECTION, AVAILABLE NOW

STONEY CREEK, ON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian footwear brand Baffin is excited to announce the launch of the Hero Collection, a protective footwear range designed specifically for technical and emergency services. The Hero Collection debuts ICE HERO, available in Safety Toe and Plate or Plain Toe, in men's and women's sizes. Built for comfort, durability and protection in any condition, ICE HERO thrives when every second counts. With easy access for urgent situations, monochromatic styling for versatile uniform use, and made to withstand diverse climates and conditions, ICE HERO is engineered to meet the extreme demands of a first responder's job.

"For decades Baffin has stood strong in the cold-climate footwear industry, gaining a loyal community of customers who trust our products to shield them from the elements so they can stay focused on the task at hand and the path ahead. The launch of the Hero Collection is part of Baffin's commitment to creating inclusive, high-performance gear for all professionals working in extreme conditions," says Mark Hubner, Senior Vice President at Baffin. "We are eager to serve a new community with these products, introducing Baffin's legendary quality to dedicated first responders. We know how critical it is to have reliable, protective footwear when working in extreme climates and in high-pressure situations. ICE HERO provides confidence in your footwear so you can focus on the challenging shift ahead."

Developed for experiencing snow-covered environments, ICE HERO's mid-height upper is made of waterproof leather with breathable membrane and a comfort padded top collar. The closure combines a waterproof side zipper for quick access and corrosion resistant lacing for a secure fit. Featuring Baffin's Fixed-Fit multi-layer inner boot system, ICE HERO contains proprietary technology including Thermawick™ comfortable, hi-wick next-to-foot lining material for greater breathability and improved thermal regulation, B-Tek™ Heat lightweight, 4-channel hollow-fibre insulation for high-loft breathability in a broad range of temperatures, form-fitting B-Tek™ Foam lining for comfort and a waterproof breathable membrane with booty construction for regulated wet protection.

To ensure the Hero Collection withstands harsh conditions, ICE HERO boasts a powerful base joining Baffin's IceBite™ Grip with a rubber toe guard, Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) external heel counter and Oil & Acid resistant rubber outsole with flexible tread pattern. IceBite™ Grip provides greater slip-resistance on ice than conventional rubber, ensuring this collection provides ultimate protection. For added comfort and performance, the base includes a lightweight Polyurethane (PU) midsole and removable thermal insole with aluminum reflective layer and waffle-comb footbed.

The Hero Collection is Real-World Tested™* (RWT™) Tundra Rated, made to withstand harsh environments including hardy winds and serious cold where uneven terrains and diverse conditions are endured. From plunging temperatures to deep snowfalls, the Hero Collection provides comfort for those experiencing the coldest season, no matter the hemisphere. Cold comfort is best achieved with moderate to high levels of activity and has been proven by Baffin at latitudes and altitudes during Canadian winters.

Classified as B-Tek™ Dry Waterproof Breathable, a powerful waterproof technology, offering high wet protection with increased breathability, the Hero Collection is intentionally breathable for outdoor activity, where elements such as rain and melting snow are present. The Hero Collection is waterproof from the base to the collar and protects from wetness, while supporting comfortable movement.

The Hero Collection is offered in men's sizes 7-14 (+8.5, 9.5,10.5) and women's sizes 6-11. Available now through Baffin.com and retailers across North America, ICE HERO (STP) retails for $320 CAD/$290 USD and ICE HERO (PLN) retails for $300 CAD/$270 USD.

*Real-World Tested™ (RWT™) level evolution is a vehicle to bridging the gap between product and application. RWT™ is a system which helps to recommend cold comfort levels associated with Baffin footwear. Each level has been determined by extensive use of Baffin product in real-world application on expeditions and jobsites around the world.

Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outerwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear within the Outdoor, Industrial and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

