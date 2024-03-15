BAFFIN NAMES CANADIAN ARTIST AND ENVIRONMENTALIST MEG O'HARA AS BRAND AMBASSADOR

O'HARA TO WEAR BAFFIN GEAR ON ICELANDIC EXPEDITION FOR OCEAN CONSERVATION

STONEY CREEK, ON, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian cold-climate footwear and apparel brand Baffin is proud to welcome new ambassador Meg O'Hara, as she embarks on Icelandic Odyssey – an expedition focused on ocean conservation and the preservation of polar and sub-polar environments. An artist and environmentalist, O'Hara is bound for Iceland with Baffin as her official footwear and apparel sponsor. This partnership symbolizes an enthusiastic alliance between two entities united by a common goal: to motivate individuals to explore the wonders of nature and recognize the importance of its conservation.

From March 15th to March 20th, O'Hara will travel through Iceland beginning in the capital city of Reykjavík and continuing to the glaciers, ice caves, and iceberg graveyards near Jökulsárlón. This journey fuses the realms of art and activism, serving as a platform to amplify awareness regarding the critical need for ocean conservation. Following a meeting with the Canadian Ambassador to Iceland, Jeannette Menzies, O'Hara will delve into the country's icy landscapes and participate in climate change discussions. Baffin has geared up O'Hara for her expedition, providing high-performance winter boots, cold-weather accessories, rubber boots and hybrid slippers to take her through every point of her travels.

"Meg O'Hara stands as a beacon of creativity, resilience, and environmental responsibility. As she embarks on her visionary journey, we are proud to provide the gear she needs knowing that her passion and purpose will carve a path towards a sustainable future," says Mark Hubner, Senior Vice President, Commercial at Baffin. "Baffin's passion for exploring cold climates and real-world testing products in a diverse range of elements has led to a goal that extends beyond preparing people for adventures; we're determined to ensure the longevity and protection of these cold environments. We are thrilled to welcome Meg to the Baffin family as we start the next chapter of exploration, conservation, and our goal to keep the Earth cold and feet warm."

Since 1979, Baffin has earned a reputation as the leader in the cold-climate footwear industry by providing customers with high-performance products they can trust to protect them from the elements on any adventure. These products are proven by Baffin through real-world experiences and in the coldest moments on Earth, with expeditions to the North and South Poles, Machu Picchu, Lake Ontario, the Rocky Mountains and more, putting Baffin products to the test.

This passion for the outdoors has led Baffin to longstanding partnerships with Protect Our Winters Canada, a passionate community advocating for policy solutions to climate change and the Bruce Trail Conservancy, one of Ontario's largest land trusts that acquires, protects and restores the vulnerable habitat and biodiversity of the UNESCO Niagara Escarpment Biosphere.

"Embarking on this expedition to Iceland, I'm honoured to have Baffin as a partner in our shared commitment to environmental stewardship and adventure. As an artist and environmentalist dedicated to ocean conservation in polar and subpolar regions, this journey holds profound significance," says O'Hara. "With Baffin by my side, we're not only traversing Iceland's breathtaking landscapes but also championing the protection of our planet's fragile ecosystems among policy makers. I'm excited to share this experience and its powerful message with others, inspiring them to join us in safeguarding our planet for generations to come. Thank you, Baffin, for keeping me warm in cold places!"

O'Hara was the Artist-in-Residence on the Polar Prince icebreaker ship during an Ocean Conservation Expedition with the SOI Foundation and during a delegation to Antarctica looking at the impact of climate change on the region. She was the inaugural Artist-in-Residence at the Canadian Ice Core Lab with glaciologist and National Geographic Explorer Dr. Alison Criscitiello and her painting of Antarctica from this project was displayed in the James Cameron Exhibit at the Royal Canadian Geographical Society.

O'Hara has been awarded the BCBusiness 30 Under 30 and Woman of the Year awards. She is a Fellow of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society, a Member International at The Explorers Club, a WINGS WorldQuest Flag Carrier, and a Creative Ambassador for Protect Our Winters.

Along with highlighting the importance of ocean conservation, this expedition will inspire a new painting series from O'Hara. To learn more visit Megoharacreative.com.

Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced, innovative footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear within the Outdoor, Industrial, and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

