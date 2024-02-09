BAFFIN NAMES RECORD-SETTING ENDURANCE ATHLETE CONNOR EMENY AS BRAND AMBASSADOR

EMENY TO WEAR BAFFIN GEAR ON EXPEDITION TO BREAK WORLD-RECORD

STONEY CREEK, ON, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Baffin – the innovative cold-climate footwear and apparel company – is proud to welcome new ambassador Connor Emeny, as he strives to be the first person to conquer an Iron-distance triathlon on every continent. Already the youngest person to complete an Ironman on six continents, a feat he accomplished last year at 26 years old, the Canadian endurance athlete now sets off for Antarctica with Baffin as his official footwear and apparel partner. This partnership signifies a dynamic collaboration between two forces synonymous with excellence, adventure, and a shared passion for achieving the extraordinary.

Today marks the beginning of Emeny's final and most arduous challenge in his pursuit, as he embarks for Antarctica where he will swim 3.86 km in 0-degree water, bike 180 km on ice, and run 42.2km in freezing air temperatures. Setting sail from Ushuaia, Argentina, the journey requires a total of 21 days at sea, twice crossing the Drake Passage known for its rough seas and unpredictable weather. Baffin has geared up Emeny and his team for the expedition, providing high-performance winter boots, insulated Hybrid Slippers, and cold-weather apparel and accessories, along with rubber boots for the sea voyage.

"Connor's unwavering dedication, unparalleled work ethic, and relentless pursuit of greatness make him the perfect embodiment of Baffin's commitment to performance, quality, and innovation," says Mark Hubner, Senior Vice President, Commercial at Baffin. "The cold is what we know and as Connor faces the unique and formidable challenges of this expedition, we are proud to provide him with gear that will protect him from extreme conditions along the way. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Baffin family as he aims for the history books and pushes the limits of human endurance."

Trailblazers in the world of expedition footwear and apparel, Baffin creates high-performance products that can be trusted to protect from the elements on any adventure. These products are proven by Baffin through real-world experiences and in the coldest moments on Earth. This Real-World Testing philosophy has driven Baffin to every corner of the Earth, with expeditions to the North and South Poles, Machu Picchu, Lake Ontario, the Rocky Mountains, the Bruce Trail, and more.

"My major priorities on the Antarctica expedition are performance and safety. Teaming up with Baffin gives me and my team the utmost confidence to execute this world-record feat knowing our footwear and gear can withstand any elements that come our way," says Emeny. "I'm all about dreaming big, exploring limits, and working with amazing people. I feel lucky to have met the Baffin team and can't wait to put their Real-World Tested™ footwear and gear to the ultimate test in Antarctica."

Emeny will be joined by six team members including a safety team, boat captain, skipper, and videographers who are capturing the record-breaking journey for a documentary called Chasing Antarctica.

To learn more about Connor Emeny and his pursuit to race around the Globe visit Chasingantarctica.com.

Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced, innovative footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear within the Outdoor, Industrial, and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

