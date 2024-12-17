BAFFIN UNVEILS GUIDE PRO III

NEXT EVOLUTION OF RENOWNED THREE-PIN BOOT, AVAILABLE NOW

STONEY CREEK, ON, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Baffin is proud to introduce GUIDE PRO III, a new benchmark in technical footwear designed for professionals and adventurers navigating extreme conditions. The newest iteration of Baffin's three-pin boot, a favourite amongst Polar explorers, combines advanced materials, innovative design, and over four decades of expertise engineering footwear to perform in the world's most challenging environments. GUIDE PRO III is rated to perform during the coldest moments on Earth and was developed using nanotechnology, to continuously perform on long journeys across snowy and icy terrain. Made with an extended toe piece with three pinholes, GUIDE PRO III is specifically designed to line up and clamp down into a three-pin binding system for cross-country ski touring.

Featuring a tall height, nylon and leather upper with locking snow collar and built-in waterproof gaiter with Velcro enclosure to protect from the elements, this evolution introduces Baffin's first-of-its-kind lace-up removable inner boot system that can be adjusted to the wearer's preference. It is body-heat mouldable and forms to the foot to provide the ultimate personalized performance for any outdoor enthusiast. Available in Baffin's iconic Guide Red colourway, GUIDE PRO III aligns with most expeditioners preference to wear bright colours for better visibility and safety in these environments.

"GUIDE PRO III is a testament to Baffin's legacy of rigorous product trials and our Real-World Tested™ philosophy," said Jessica Liut, Brand Director at Baffin. "Since 1979, Baffin has been a leader in cold-climate footwear, trusted by adventurers to shield them from the harshest elements. Designed for cross-country ski touring in extreme Polar conditions, GUIDE PRO III is Polar Proven®, having been tested by explorers in the world's most unforgiving environments. At Baffin, our commitment to performance means testing beyond lab certifications—we take our products to the very environments they are built for, from the Poles to the Rocky Mountains and beyond. GUIDE PRO III delivers extreme warmth and functionality, ensuring adventurers stay protected and perform at their peak."

GUIDE PRO III contains an innovative and durable base designed for extreme performance. Its Arctic Rubber™ shell provides lightweight flexibility, cold-resistance, and resilience. An EVA midsole offers lightweight insulation and cushioning, while the Polar Rubber™ outsole maximizes grip and ensures longevity in cold temperatures. For temperature regulation, the boot includes a double aluminum insole that returns heat and reflects cold. Additionally, the reinforced steel 3-pin toe ensures compatibility with cross-country skis.

Equipped with Baffin's Removable Active-Fit Multi-layer inner boot system with body-heat mouldable technology, the insulation features layers of technology to provide comfort and warmth in extreme winter conditions. Thermawick™ comfortable, hi-wick next-to-foot lining material provides greater breathability and improved thermal regulation. The form-fitting B-Tek™ Foam lining ensures comfort, while the B-Tek™ Lite proprietary aero-insulation blend allows the inner boot to achieve greater thermal regulation while using less material. B-Tek™ Heat lightweight, 4-channel hollow-fibre insulation offers high-loft breathability in a broad range of temperatures. For durability, the liner incorporates a PolyNylon™ blend as an outer layer that is both lightweight and breathable. Additionally, DiamondNet™ insulation delivers wind-resistant protection with a lightweight feel.

Made for the coldest moments on Earth, GUIDE PRO III is Real-World Tested™* (RWT™) Polar Rated and has been proven by Baffin at both the North and South Poles. Cold comfort is most successful during moderate to high levels of activity. Classified as B-Tek™ Dry Waterproof Base, it offers the maximum level of wet protection at the base. This category of waterproofing ensures that your footwear is purpose-driven - keeping you dry where the snow may melt, and supporting thermal regulation where breathability is needed.

Available in men's sizes 8-14, GUIDE PRO III can now be purchased on Baffin.com and at retailers across North America for $500 CAD / $450 USD.

*Real-World Tested™ (RWT™) level evolution is a vehicle to bridging the gap between product and application. RWT™ is a system which helps to recommend cold comfort levels associated with Baffin footwear. Each level has been determined by extensive use of Baffin product in real-world application on expeditions and jobsites around the world.

Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outerwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear within the Outdoor, Industrial and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

