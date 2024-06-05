BAHA BAY WINS IAAPA BRASS RING AWARD FOR THE BAHAMAS CULINARY & ARTS FESTIVAL

NASSAU, The Bahamas, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baha Mar , the leading luxury destination in The Bahamas, has earned The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Brass Ring Awards Best New Food and Beverage Festival or Special Event for the 2022 Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival. This esteemed award honors creativity, innovation, and excellence in the development of a new festival or event focused on food and/or beverage that is unique or superior to what has been accomplished in the industry.

Baha Mar’s luxury waterpark Baha Bay; Photo Credit: Baha Mar

"We are honored to receive this award on behalf of Baha Bay," says Graeme Davis, President, Baha Mar. "The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival at Baha Mar begins at Baha Bay, our luxury water park, with an immersive food and cocktail experience powered by SLS Baha Mar, and spectacular musical performance - Boyz II Men and Sting have both headlined the festival! Opening night, Baha Bay is transformed to welcome guests to the weekend's celebration of culinary and art and sets the tone for an unforgettable experience each year."

Launched in 2022, the inaugural Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival at Baha Mar aimed to cement Baha Mar as the Caribbean's premier culinary and art destination. The three-day food and culture festival was headlined by internationally renowned and celebrated chefs including Marcus Samuelsson of Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House, Daniel Boulud of Café Boulud, and Dario Cecchini of Carna, who were joined by TV personality and culinary maven Amanda Freitag along with author and restaurateur Carla Hall, as well as Bahamian culinary artisan, event curator and chef, Simeon Hall Jr. The festival kicked off with a special performance by Boyz II Men at Baha Mar's luxury waterpark Baha Bay. Throughout the weekend, guests were able to enjoy a two-day culinary and arts expo that featured interactive cooking demos led by Baha Mar's leading epicurean talent and guest chefs, exhibitions from local artisans in partnership with Baha Mar's art gallery and creative hub, The Current. The 2023 festival saw continued growth, with Sting as the musical headliner and the introduction of FUZE, a premiere showcase for Caribbean- inspired art facilitated by John Cox, Executive Director of Art & Culture at Baha Mar.

The IAAPA Brass Ring Award, named after the rings given to carousel patrons in early amusement parks, serves as a symbol of accomplishment. The IAAPA stands as the premier organization representing the dynamic and ever-evolving attractions sector.

This year's Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival will take place October 24-17, 2024. For more information, please visit www.bahamar.com/bahamas-culinary-arts-festival .

About Baha Bay

Inspired by the natural beauty of The Bahamas, and developed exclusively for Baha Mar, Baha Bay is a luxury beachfront waterpark that embodies Bahamian island pleasure with exhilarating entertainment for the entire family. Set amidst 15 lush acres overlooking the stunning Cable Beach, Baha Bay offers an array of aquatic experiences, including 24 water slides, a tropical action river, the first ProSlide Dueling Water Coaster and FlyingSAUCER 45 in the Caribbean, luxe poolside lounge areas with full-service private cabanas, multiple food and beverage options, and the world's first casino gaming pavilion inside a waterpark. Baha Bay offers endless possibilities and intimate experiences for adults and kids of all ages in a luxury setting with warm Bahamian hospitality. For more information and reservations, visit www.bahabay.com .

About Baha Mar

Baha Mar is a master planned integrated resort development situated on 1,000 acres overlooking the world's famous Cable Beach. The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood – over 2,300 rooms and more than 45 restaurants and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, Royal Blue Golf Course, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus signature course, a brand new $200 million Baha Bay luxury water park, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities, and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world – The Bahamas. For more information and reservations, visit www.bahamar.com .

SOURCE Baha Mar