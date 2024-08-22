Baha Mar Announces Complete Lineup of Chef and Artist Experiences at the Annual Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival - Including an Epic Performance By Grammy Award Winning Legend Rod Stewart

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baha Mar , the Caribbean's leading integrated luxury resort of choice located in Nassau, The Bahamas, reveals the full lineup of events happening at The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival at Baha Mar on October 22-27, 2024. Expanding this year with even more spectacular experiences and innovative programming – welcoming an all-star roster of tastemakers - the festival is filled with interactive celebrity chef demos, intimate and unique master classes, live performances, and the return of FUZE, a first of its kind art showcase. Hosted by world-renowned chef talent including Marcus Samuelsson of Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House, Ken "Katsuya" Uechi of Katsuya, Dario Cecchini of Carna, alongside John Cox, Executive Director of Art & Culture at Baha Mar, the annual Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival is a can't-miss extravaganza.

This year will feature a special live performance by legendary Grammy award-winning musician and British rock and pop singer, songwriter, recording artist and record producer Sir Rod Stewart, who is set to grace the stage at the Beach Party Powered by SLS Baha Mar at Baha Bay Lagoon on Friday, October 25. This rare performance by the legendary artist offers fans a unique opportunity to see the rock star in an exclusive setting and marks Stewarts only performance in The Bahamas in 2024. Featuring live chef action stations and inventive cocktails, tickets for this one-of-a-kind event start at $299 for Silver Pass Holders with premier access available for Gold Pass Holders at $499 and Platinum Pass Holders at $699 including VIP viewing for the performance.

Additional special guest celebrity chefs and talent appearances include new and returning faces from Bahamian celebrity Chef Simeon Hall Jr., to Food Network stars Amanda Freitag, Carla Hall, Maneet Chauhan, Geoffrey Zakarian, and Scott Conant. Also in attendance will be the US' foremost spirits expert and author Noah Rothbaum, sommelier Amanda McCossin, mixology master Karl Williams, and Bahamian mixologist Marv the Mixologist.

The festival kicks off Tuesday, October 22, with the annual Truffle Dinner by Daniel Boulud at Cafe Boulud, followed by five days of unforgettable experiences including the return of the Caribbean's premiere gallery showcase for regional art, FUZE Art Expo from October 23-27. FUZE brings together island pioneers to display a vast collection of artwork from seven different Caribbean nations, and will feature multi-disciplinary creative programming including artist-led panel discussions, guided tours, live printmaking demonstrations, and a specially curated film series. This year FUZE is proud to welcome renowned galleries and over 35 different artists, including TERN Gallery, The Fresh Milk, Bordón's Gallery, Sixty 2 Sixty, Mestre Projects, Shaquille Coleby, John Paul Saddleton, June Collie, Nassau Music Society and more. The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival will also bring back the two-day Culinary Expo from October 26-27, featuring live entertainment and Bahamian hospitality with mainstage celebrity chef demos by Carla Hall, Geoffrey Zakarian, Scott Conant, and more.

Noteworthy new and returning programming at this year's festival includes Marcus Samuelsson's Marcus After Dark late night party, The Art of Brunch featuring Carla Hall, Amanda Freitag and Amanda McCossin, as well as a Jazz Bar Happy Hour featuring The Essence Band, and a Collage Workshop with artist Shaquille Coleby. Attendees will also have the opportunity to sharpen their culinary skills with leading chefs during special master class sessions including a Masterclass in the Kitchen featuring Maneet Chauhan and Cooking with Rum: Chef Simeon's Beach BBQ featuring Karl "Franz" Williams. The week will also feature a series of intimate Signature Chef Dinners hosted by the festival's headlining and guest chefs, as each duo takes guests on a culinary journey with specially curated menus. Tickets to each Signature Chef Dinner start at $300 per person and are first-come, first-served availability. The weekend ends with a bang as Baha Mar hosts an authentic Bahamian Music Showcase Concert.

Tickets for the event are now on sale at bahamar.com/bahamas-culinary-arts-festival/ and are priced by experience, ranging from $50 to $500 per person, per event. Guests can enjoy The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival at Baha Mar in spectacular fashion with the all-inclusive Festival Weekend Pass ranging from $599++ for the Gold Weekend Pass and $799++ for the Platinum Weekend Pass which includes access to flagship events and experiences, and early access to some of the most exclusive chef experiences.

For further information about the event, please visit bahamar.com/bahamas-culinary-arts-festival/ for full details on featured chefs and culinary concepts, event specifics, art exhibitions, and a link for easy ticket purchase.

Baha Mar is a master planned integrated resort development situated on 1,000 acres overlooking the world's famous Cable Beach. The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood – over 2,300 rooms and more than 45 restaurants and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, Royal Blue Golf Course, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus signature course, a brand new $200 million Baha Bay luxury water park, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities, and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world – The Bahamas. For more information and reservations, visit www.bahamar.com.

