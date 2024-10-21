Baha Mar Celebrates Caribbean Art with the Return of FUZE at the Upcoming Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival

FUZE Caribbean Art Fair Announces Complimentary Admission From October 23-25

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baha Mar , the Caribbean's leading integrated luxury resort of choice located in Nassau, The Bahamas, celebrates the return of the FUZE Caribbean Art Fair at The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival at Baha Mar on October 22-27, 2024 by offering complimentary admission to FUZE from October 23-25 for the first time ever. Art aficionados will be able to explore incredible art from regional and international artists, enjoy the vibrant FUZE Pavilion, and indulge in complimentary food and beverages all day long.

Combining the best of Caribbean art and culture with unparalleled cuisine from an all-star roster of tastemakers, the third annual Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival will feature even more exciting interactive artist and celebrity chef demos, intimate and unique master classes, live performances, and the one-of-a-kind art showcase, FUZE, which has grown to feature more than 14 countries. Anchored by world-renowned chef talent including Marcus Samuelsson of Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House, Ken "Katsuya" Uechi of Katsuya, Dario Cecchini of Carna, alongside John Cox, Executive Director of Art & Culture at Baha Mar, the 2024 Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival is a can't-miss event for art and culinary fans.

"We are extremely excited to expand our artistic footprint even further at this year's Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival by welcoming back the FUZE Caribbean Art Fair and extending complimentary access for the first three days thanks to our generous sponsors," said John Cox, Executive Director of Art & Culture at Baha Mar. "A truly unique art experience, FUZE will bring together over 70 contemporary Caribbean artists and 40 galleries from 14 different countries for a weekend of celebration and connection through artistic panels, demos, artist talks, film screening, guided tours, and unique classes."

Baha Mar will once again come alive with the FUZE Caribbean Art Fair, the premiere gallery showcase for regional art, which has been expanded to a week long extravaganza from Wednesday, October 23 through to Sunday, October 27. With five incredible days of unforgettable experiences from 14 countries, over 70 artists, and 40 galleries and exhibitors, FUZE will bring together island pioneers to display a vast collection of artwork and multi-disciplinary creative programming from captivating art demos led by exceptional artists to insightful panel talks moderated by Natalie Willis-Whylly and specialty art workshops led by Caribbean artists. This year FUZE is proud to welcome renowned galleries and artists, including TERN Gallery, Fresh Milk Art Platform, National Art Gallery of The Bahamas, Sixty 2 Sixty, Mestre Projects, Shacqeel Coleby, John Paul Saddleton, June Collie, Galerie Myrtis, Lynn Parotti and more. The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival will also bring back the two-day Culinary Expo from October 26-27, featuring live entertainment and Bahamian hospitality with mainstage celebrity chef demos by Carla Hall, Geoffrey Zakarian, Scott Conant, as well as food and wine tastings led by the industry's top sommeliers.

As a premier art showcase, FUZE continues to be a destination for art lovers to explore the rich culture that the Caribbean visual art communities have to offer through exciting programming. New to the lineup at FUZE will be a variety of new exhibitions and new installations, as well as new institutions showcasing pieces including Bordón Studio and OCAD University (Ontario College of Arts & Design). Additional highlights of FUZE include intimate art tours with John Cox, Botanical Leaf, Straw Craft, and Figure Drawing workshops, live artist demonstrations, Caribbean geared panel discussions and more.

Following this year's festival, FUZE will be launching an art-infused annual collaboration with SCOPE Miami Beach called the Blue Floor Project. The ongoing collaboration will look to highlight artists across the Caribbean region and will kick off at the SCOPE Miami Beach pavilion on December 3-8 with the "God Is the Soil" exhibition featuring several 2024 FUZE Art Fair artists including Heino Schmid, Kendra Frorup, Antonious Roberts, Jason Bennett, Deborah Jack, Marlon Griffith, James Cooper, David Gumbs, and more. As part of this artistic coupling, FUZE and SCOPE have founded the SCOPE Art Show x The Current: Baha Mar Art Prize + Residency whose first recipient, Wesley Clark, is currently in residence at Baha Mar and will be displaying his work at this year's FUZE Art Fair.

The third annual festival will also feature a special live performance by the legendary Grammy award-winning musician and British rock and pop singer, songwriter, recording artist and record producer Sir Rod Stewart, who is set to grace the stage at the Beach Party Powered by SLS Baha Mar at Baha Bay Lagoon on Friday, October 25. This rare performance by the legendary artist offers fans a unique opportunity to see the rock star in an exclusive setting and marks Stewarts only performance in The Bahamas in 2024. The popular event will welcome local food vendors including: The Preacher's Kid, The New Duff, Tian Hospitality, Fries with Benefits, Mudda Freeze, Bakehouse, Tropical Gyro, Coco Plum, Manuelo, as well as Grand Hyatt, SLS, Rosewood and The Kitchen. Beverages will be available from vendors such as Caribbean Bottling Ltd. (Coca-Cola), Commonwealth Brewery, San Pellegrino, Liquid Courage and John Watlings. Guests can also explore the Vendor Pavillion and interact with artisans including Relish Socks, Haus of Assembly, My Ocean, Glow Candle Company, All Things Straw, Beached Treasures, Everything Come Up Art, and caricature artists Waynehead Studios.

This year's Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival would not be possible without our generous sponsors which include Wildflowers, Sound Crate, Sign Island, JetBlue, Commonwealth Brewery Ltd., The Macallan, San Pellegrino, Fiji Water, and Justin.

Tickets for the event are now on sale at bahamar.com/bahamas-culinary-arts-festival/ and are priced by experience, ranging from $50 to $500 per person, per event. Guests can enjoy The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival at Baha Mar in spectacular fashion with the all-inclusive Festival Weekend Pass ranging from $599++ for the Gold Weekend Pass and $799++ for the Platinum Weekend Pass which includes access to flagship events and experiences, and early access to some of the most exclusive chef experiences.

For further information about the event, please visit bahamar.com/bahamas-culinary-arts-festival/ for full details on featured chefs and culinary concepts, event specifics, art exhibitions, and a link for easy ticket purchase.

About Baha Mar

Baha Mar is a master planned integrated resort development situated on 1,000 acres overlooking the world's famous Cable Beach. The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood – over 2,300 rooms and more than 45 restaurants and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, Royal Blue Golf Course, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus signature course, a brand new $200 million Baha Bay luxury water park, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities, and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world – The Bahamas. For more information and reservations, visit www.bahamar.com .

