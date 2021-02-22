Baha Mar Launches Travel With Confidence Program Offering Complimentary Return Private Jet Travel Or Free Extended Stay For COVID-19 Positive Guests

Baha Mar's Travel with Confidence program pledges that should a resort guest test positive during their stay, Baha Mar will provide courtesy suite accommodations and a daily dining credit of $150 per person per day, for up to 14 days in quarantine. Most importantly, should the guest need to return to the United States earlier, Baha Mar will provide private air travel to return the guest and their immediate family to the U.S., free of charge.

"In this ever-changing travel environment, it is our goal to alleviate travelers' concerns surrounding COVID-19, in an effort to ensure the health, safety and comfort of our guests," said Graeme Davis, President, Baha Mar. "Our Travel with Confidence program is the first of its kind in the industry, providing travelers with added peace of mind and the option to safely return home, or quarantine at no added expense – the choice is theirs."

Baha Mar's ongoing Commitment to Your Wellbeing initiative provides guests with the latest in COVID-19 safety measures, which include on-site complimentary COVID-19 Rapid Antigen testing upon arrival and prior to departure to assist in guests' compliance with return travel requirements of their country of origin. Furthermore, the Commitment to Your Wellbeing includes mandatory mask-wearing in public areas, social distancing and stringent cleanliness protocols that go above and beyond Baha Mar's already rigorous cleaning standards, covering all brands across Grand Hyatt, SLS and Rosewood Baha Mar. Additionally, resort standards include weekly COVID-19 testing for associates, enhanced housekeeping and engineering services, heightened food safety and digital ordering, touchless payments, and technology methods that allow for an abundance of contactless experiences from the moment guests check in. For more information on Baha Mar's Travel with Confidence program and the Commitment to Your Wellbeing, click here or visit bahamar.com.

Plan Your 2021 Baha Mar Escape with Spectacular Awaits Offer

Following the reopening of Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in December, Baha Mar will complete its phased reopening on March 4, 2021, welcoming guests back to SLS Baha Mar, Rosewood Baha Mar, and its signature restaurants and amenities. To celebrate the full reopening, Baha Mar introduces Spectacular Awaits. Available for booking at all three Baha Mar resorts, the offer includes a complimentary fourth night with a minimum three-night stay, with free cancellation up to 24 hours prior to arrival. To book the Spectacular Awaits offer, visit BahaMar.com/offers. For details on travel requirements for The Islands of The Bahamas and how to apply for The Bahamas Travel Health Visa click here.

About Baha Mar

Baha Mar is a master planned $4.2 billion integrated resort development operated by Hong Kong-based conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited (CTFE). The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood – with over 2,300 rooms and 40 restaurants and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Royal Blue Golf Course, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world – The Bahamas. For more information and reservations, visit www.bahamar.com.

SOURCE Baha Mar

Related Links

https://bahamar.com

