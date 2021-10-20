Baha Mar To Introduce Cinko - A Kosher Asian Latino Grill December 20, 2021

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baha Mar , the leading integrated resort destination in The Bahamas announced today its plans to launch Cinko, an Asian Latino inspired kosher restaurant debuting on December 20, 2021, under the strict supervision of Chabad of the Bahamas. Cinko celebrates the rich diversity of five of the top culinary Latin American countries, bringing an exciting exploration of the multicultural Latin cuisine paired with bold Asian flavors.

The menu introduces Classic Argentinian Parrillada mixed grill featuring Korean style Kalbi Ribs, Wagyu Ribeye, Chicken Chorizo Sausage, Lamb Chops, and NY Strip served with authentic sauces including Chimichurri, Romesco and Aji Amarillo, as well as classics with a Latin twist such as Pastrami and Brisket Cubano sandwich and Won Ton Chicken noodle soup. Salmon Ceviche from Peru made with leche de tigre with a hint of fresh Yuzu (Japanese Lemon) is another example of the harmonious pairings that have been reinvented with a delectable and modern twist. Cinko will also serve a wide variety of the freshest sushi with Latin infused specialty rolls along with traditional favorites.

"We look forward to expanding Baha Mar's culinary portfolio by introducing Cinko Asian Latino Grill as the latest addition to our impressive restaurant offerings," said Graeme Davis, President, Baha Mar. "As we continue to uphold our promise to provide the luxury of choice to all travelers, we are delighted to offer our kosher guests an exceptional dining concept with the same outstanding level of service and remarkable food options that have elevated the Baha Mar culinary experience and redefined the Caribbean vacation for contemporary travelers."

"We are thrilled by this very exciting development for Baha Mar, as this is the first ever kosher restaurant in the Bahamas. The opening of Cinko Asian Latino Grill is great news both for the local community and for international visitors from around the world. As Rabbi of The Bahamas, we are proud to oversee its kosher certification and excited for the high standard of Kosher which the restaurant will uphold. We congratulate Baha Mar on this momentous endeavor and look forward to its success," said Rabbi Sholom Bluming, Chabad of the Bahamas.

Located inside Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, Cinko Asian Latino Grill will be open for dinner and in-room dining. Kosher breakfast and lunch menu items will also be available throughout other Rosewood and SLS Baha Mar outlets. Cinko and bespoke kosher menus can be arranged to accommodate celebrations and groups for any size of catering events through our on-site Kosher kitchen. Guests of Baha Mar as well as residents of Nassau, are likewise welcome to enjoy the delicious offerings at Cinko Asian Latino Grill.

For more information, please visit www.bahamar.com or email [email protected] for personal assistance.

About Baha Mar

Baha Mar is a master planned integrated resort development situated on 1,000 acres overlooking the world's famous Cable Beach. The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood – over 2,300 rooms and more than 40 restaurants and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Royal Blue Golf Course, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, brand new $200 million Baha Bay luxury water park, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities, and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world – The Bahamas. For more information and reservations, visit www.bahamar.com.

