BAHA MAR UNVEILS THE RESORT'S FIRST-EVER WELLNESS WEEKEND CURATED WITH GOOP EXPERIENCES DESIGNED TO INVIGORATE THE MIND, BODY AND SPIRIT

The Baha Mar Wellness Weekend will feature immersive sessions led by renowned celebrity trainer, choreographer, and Broadway dancer Isaac Boots, and wellness visionary, holistic life coach, and yoga instructor Koya Webb. Isaac, creator of the TORCHD workout, draws from his extensive experience in crafting routines for the pop music world, sculpting artists' bodies for demanding projects. His sustainable workout regimen burns fat, builds stamina, and delivers visible results, attracting celebrity devotees like Gwyneth Paltrow, Kelly Ripa, Vanessa Hudgens, and Lisa Rinna.

Koya Webb's holistic wellness expertise has been featured on national media outlets such as goop, Forbes, NBC, CBS, The Steve Harvey Show, and Essence. She has worked with a roster of celebrity clients including Stevie Wonder, India Arie, and Ashley Judd.

"We're delighted to bring goop-curated experiences and experts to Baha Mar," said Graeme Davis, President of Baha Mar. "goop is a trailblazing brand rooted in curiosity and authenticity that, like Baha Mar, offers its guests the luxury of choice. We look forward to enjoying spectacular experiences during our upcoming Baha Mar Wellness Weekend."

Guests will commence the wellness retreat on Friday evening with a welcome reception featuring health-conscious, Bahamian-inspired dishes at Marcus Up Top, the oceanfront rooftop venue at Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House. Saturday's activities begin with a 45-minute dance cardio TORCHD class by Isaac, followed by The Healing Flow, a restorative yoga session by Koya on the Rosewood Lawn. Guests can then unwind at Nexus, Baha Mar's exclusive members-only club, transformed into a wellness lounge for the weekend. The day will conclude with a choice of dining at one of Baha Mar's renowned restaurants: Cleo Mediterranean, Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House, Costa, or an intimate mindful eating cooking class at The Kitchen, Baha Mar's culinary venue and learning center.

Sunday's schedule includes revitalizing cardio and breathwork sessions, with Isaac leading his signature TORCHD class and Koya guiding guests through Breakthrough Breathwork. Guests will also indulge in a treatment at ESPA, the resort's 30,000-square-foot luxury spa. ESPA's treatments, inspired by the natural surroundings of The Bahamas, cater to every relaxation need, from mental clarity and restful sleep to intense muscle relief.

The retreat will conclude with a serene Reflections on the Water sunset catamaran cruise, where attendees can toast to their rejuvenating weekend. Additionally, guests will receive surprise goodies from Baha Mar and goop to enhance their wellness journey and provide keepsakes to take home.

The full schedule can be seen below:

Friday:

7 p.m. - Mix and Mingle at Marcus: Guests will be welcomed to a carefully curated selection of fresh and sustainable dishes served alongside stunning beach views at Marcus Up Top

Saturday:

9 a.m. - TORCHD with Isaac Boots and goop

10:30 a.m.- The Healing Flow with Koya Webb and goop

12 p.m. - Relaxing afternoon in the Baha Mar Wellness Lounge at Nexus and enjoy coastal flavors and refreshing goop cocktails Late afternoon - Complimentary Spa by Appointment

7 p.m. - Dinner at one of Baha Mar's signature restaurants: COSTA, CLEO, Marcus At Baha Mar

Fish & Chop House, or The Kitchen (an interactive cooking class featuring fresh and local cuisine)

Sunday:

9 a.m. – Breakthrough Breathwork with Koya Webb and goop

10 a.m. - Mid Morning Break with goop Smoothie and Light Refreshments

11 a.m. - TORCHD with Isaac Boots and goop

1 p.m. - Relaxing afternoon in the Baha Mar Wellness Lounge at Nexus and enjoy coastal flavors and refreshing goop cocktails

Late afternoon - Catamaran Cruise

7 p.m. - Dinner at one of Baha Mar's signature restaurants: Dinner at one of Baha Mar's signature restaurants: COSTA, CLEO, Marcus At Baha Mar Fish & Chop House, or The Kitchen (an interactive cooking class featuring fresh and local cuisine)

Weekend packages, inclusive of all mentioned activities, start at $1,500. For more information on the Baha Mar Wellness Weekend, visit www.bahamar.com/wellness-weekend.

About Baha Mar

Baha Mar is a master planned integrated resort development situated on 1,000 acres overlooking the world's famous Cable Beach. The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood – over 2,300 rooms and more than 45 restaurants and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, Royal Blue Golf Course, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus signature course, a brand new $200 million Baha Bay luxury water park, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities, and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world – The Bahamas. For more information and reservations, visit www.bahamar.com.

