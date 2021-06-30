Baha Mar Welcomes Celebrity Chef Marcus Samuelsson's Newest Restaurant: Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House

Set against the backdrop of spectacular Bahamian sunsets, Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House will feature an innovative menu, including signature dishes exploding with flavor, an extensive selection of locally-caught seafood – raw and cured – as well as simply cooked premium dry aged steaks, and vegetables sourced from local farmers across the island that use the best hydroponic technology. A long fan of conch, the national dish of The Bahamas, Chef Marcus' menu will feature the delectable seafood fried in a fritter or served raw as a bright salad with native sour orange and local herbs. Guests will also enjoy Marcus' Cornbread for the Table, served with hot buttered Bahamian rum, a personal favorite of Chef Marcus.

Inspired by the colorful and warm culture and traditions of The Bahamas, the interior design features a selection of artwork curated by The Current Gallery and Art Center, Baha Mar's hub for compelling Bahamian artistic experience. The Current's Creative Art Director John Cox was commissioned to paint a mural overlooking the main dining room, while all menus feature artwork by prominent Bahamian artists. The restaurant's rooftop cocktail bar, Marcus Up Top, will feature entertainment from local DJs and musicians performing nightly. A day-to-night dining destination, Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House is a place of celebration where guests and local Bahamians can feel both inspired and at home.

"The incredible career and talent of Chef Marcus Samuelsson is an inspiration to the entire Baha Mar family, and we are delighted to introduce Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House to our guests and the local community of The Bahamas," said Graeme Davis, President, Baha Mar. "Chef Marcus' elevated culinary take on Bahamian cuisine will introduce a distinctive dining experience with delicious, inventive food in an incredible setting."

"The Bahamian people, the culture and, of course, the access to fantastic Caribbean ingredients is extremely exciting to be around," said Chef Marcus Samuelsson. "Baha Mar has built an incredible culinary program of world-class restaurants, which I am proud to join and looking forward to opening this Summer."

Over the past three years while developing the concept for Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House, Chef Marcus dedicated time learning about Bahamian culture and meeting with local purveyors and artisans to deeply explore native ingredients. Through this Bahamian immersion and deriving inspiration from his Ethiopian and Swedish heritage, along with influences from Red Rooster, Chef Marcus has crafted an exquisite menu reflective of the Caribbean. Red Rooster hits such as the Whole Fried Chicken are sure to become instant classics in The Bahamas, as well as signature dishes to be introduced at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House, including:

Blue Crab, Uni & Lobster Spaghetti Piccadilly with Garlic, Calabrian Chili and Thai Basil

Fried Yard Bird with Sour Orange Hot Honey and Baked Beans

Shrimp & Grits with Bacon, Creole Worcestershire XO, Zucchini

Marcus Samuelsson, the acclaimed chef behind restaurants worldwide including Red Rooster Harlem and Ginny's Supper Club in New York City, Red Rooster in Miami's Overtown, Norda in Sweden, and more, brings over 30 years of renowned culinary experience to the beaches of The Bahamas introducing Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House as the premier culinary destination for international travelers and local community.

Located on the spectacular beachfront overlooking the pristine white sand and turquoise waters of The Bahamas, Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House features a variety of dining venues including Marcus Up Top, a distinctive rooftop bar ideal for a sunset cocktail, a tropical garden and the dining room, a perfect spot for romantic date nights as well as family dinners. The new restaurant joins Baha Mar's celebrated collection of over 40 restaurants and lounges, including the recently introduced Café Boulud, Carna by Dario Cecchini steakhouse, and Chef Marcus's oceanside food truck, Streetbird on the Beach -- a more casual compilation of Samuelsson classics with island-inspired elements.

About Baha Mar

Baha Mar is a master planned integrated resort development situated on 1,000 acres overlooking the world's famous Cable Beach. The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood – over 2,300 rooms and more than 40 restaurants and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Royal Blue Golf Course, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities, and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world – The Bahamas. For more information and reservations, visit www.bahamar.com.

About Marcus Samuelsson Group

The Marcus Samuelsson Group was founded by award-winning chef, international restaurateur, and media personality Marcus Samuelsson and is led by longtime partner/ CEO Derek Evans. The Harlem-based minority-owned company is committed to creating outstanding culinary experiences, community support and thought-provoking storytelling that celebrates food, music, culture and art. From high-end through fast-casual dining to creative experiential events and multimedia content, the principles of culinary distinction, community, sustainability and inclusivity are the core elements that define this dynamic hospitality and media group. For more information: www.marcussamuelssongroup.com.

