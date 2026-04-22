Bahamas Grid Company Appoints Two New Board Directors

NASSAU, The Bahamas, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bahamas Grid Company (BGC) today announced the appointment of Nikolai Sawyer and Debra Symonette to its Board of Directors, effective April 20, 2026.

These appointments follow the company's recent transition to a fully independent, Bahamian-led operating model, including the conclusion of Island Grid Solutions' management role and the appointment of new executive leadership.

Mr. Sawyer is a senior financial attorney with over 20 years of experience across corporate law, banking, and financial services. He brings deep expertise in regulatory strategy, risk management, and corporate governance.

Ms. Symonette is President and Director of Super Value Food Stores Limited and a Certified Public Accountant with over 25 years of financial leadership experience. She has held senior roles in accounting, audit, and corporate governance, and currently serves as a Director of Commonwealth Bank.

"With these appointments, BGC continues to strengthen its governance as we move forward as a fully Bahamian-led organization," said Anthony Ferguson, Chairman of BGC. "Nikolai and Debra bring extensive legal, financial, and operational experience that will support the company's long-term performance and accountability."

"This is an important step in BGC's continued evolution," said Dareo McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer. "I look forward to working with the Board to drive long-term performance and reliability across the system."

The company's Board of Directors now comprises Anthony Ferguson (Chairman), Nikolai Sawyer, and Debra Symonette.

About Bahamas Grid Company

Bahamas Grid Company (BGC) is a utility company in New Providence responsible for upgrading, maintaining, and operating the island's transmission and distribution infrastructure, with the goal of delivering reliable, resilient, and sustainable power to all residents and businesses.

SOURCE Bahamas Grid Company